Michael Bay's Upcoming Action-thriller Ambulance To Star Jake Gyllenhaal

Michael Bay is well known for his work in the action genre. Jake Gyllenhaal is among the most popular actors in Hollywood. The two might collaborate for the first time with each other in an upcoming action thriller movie.

Also Read | Jake Gyllenhaal and Antoine Fuqua To Work Together Again For 'The Guilty'

Michael Bay to direct an action-thriller with Jake Gyllenhaal

Deadline recently reported that Michael Bay is moving ahead with his next movie titled Ambulance, which he will direct. Jake Gyllenhaal is in negotiations to star in the film. Bay is fast-tracking the project and is talking to other actors to join Gyllenhaal with plans to commence shooting in January 2021. Universal Pictures is said to be finalizing a deal for its distribution rights; however, no confirmation has been made yet.

The movie is based on the original Danish film, Ambulance bankrolled by Nordisk Film Productions. The original script is penned by Chris Fedak. Plot details are being kept under wraps but it is being reported that the movie will be more like action thrillers of the '90s like Speed and Michael Bay’s Bad Boys. The script has been in high demand for years, but the makers were never able to lock down a director before Bay got his hands on it and instantly fell in love with the story. Ambulance will be produced by James Vanderbilt, Bradley Fischer and Will Sherak.

Also Read | 'The Godfather: Making Of Movie' Gets Oscar Isaac And Jake Gyllenhaal As The Leads

Also Read | Michael Bay Produced Songbird Trailer Shows KJ Apa And Others In Mutated COVID-23 Pandemic

Michael Bay is among the top filmmakers, having made a career of taking on tough productions. Even in 2020, he was busy as a producer on thriller film Songbird, which became the first project to start shooting during the coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic. Directed by Adam Mason, it starred Riverdale actor K.J. Apa and was inspired from the pandemic itself, showing it as a more mutated virus with people being in lockdown for around four years.

Jake Gyllenhaal has an interesting line-up ahead. He will be seen in The Guilty, a thriller film which reunites him with his Southpaw director Antoine Fuqua. It is currently in filming in Los Angeles. Gyllenhaal has also signed on to star in HBO series The Son with his Prisoners director Denis Villeneuve.

Also Read | Times When Michael Bay Hit The Headlines; Megan Fox Controversy To 'Songbird' Criticism

Promo Image Source: michaelbay And jakegyllenhaaldaily Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.