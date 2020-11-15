Michael Jackson Was Promised Positive Portrayal In Bashir's Documentary, Says Ex-lawyer

Legendary American singer-songwriter Michael Jackson’s lawyer, Tom Mesereau recently claimed that singer’s documentary with Martin Bashir contributed to his death in 2009. In an interview with The Daily Telegraph, Mesereau, who defended Jackson during his child molestation trial in 2005, said the documentary, ‘Living with Michael Jackson’, set in motion a series of very tragic events which ultimately led to his death.

The 70-year-old lawyer said that Jackson had told him that Bashir “flattered” him. The singer had also said that Bashir promised him a positive portrayal in the 2003 ITV documentary, similar to Diana’s portrayal in her interview with the journalist. However, the series had attracted global publicity after the star admitted that he shared his bed with children. Two years after the documentary was aired, Jackson had faced trials for alleged child abuse and extortion, but was cleared of all the charges.

Mesereau said that Jackson always wondered why, of all the people he could have trusted to do an interview, he chose Bashir. He added that the singer had told him that Bashir had gained his trust and he was “most impressed” with his professional relationship with Princess Diana. Jackson had said that Bashir lauded a close personal relationship with Diana and even claimed that he was her “most-trusted confidante”.

Bashir denies claims

The lawyer said that Jackson told him around 15-years ago that he thought if the princess trusted Bashir, he could as well. According to BBC reports, Bashir is facing scrutiny over doctored bank statements and he has even admitted to commissioning as he tried to gain access to the princess. Diana’s siblings have also accused Bashir of showing other made-up documents, relating to members of the royal household in a bid to ingratiate himself with the princess.

Previously, Bashir’s documentary about Michael Jackson had also come under scrutiny. The journalist has faced claimed that he promised the singer that he would organise a trip for Jackson and the then UN Secretary General Kofi Annan to Africa to help children suffering from AIDS. However, during the trial for alleged child abuse, Bashir faced intense questioning over his conduct. Back in 2006, when asked if he had given assurance to Jackson of a positive portrayal in the documentary, Bashir said that he made no promises.

