Michael Caine Says He Wasn't Given Script Of 'Tenet'; Says 'Nolan Is Secretive About It'

Christopher Nolan’s upcoming movie Tenet is the most anticipated movie of the year. As soon as the trailer for the movie was released in 2019, it left the fans intrigued to know more about the plot of the movie, its characters and other details.

In a recent interview with a media portal, actor Michael Caine revealed that director Nolan is very secretive about his film and even kept the cast of the film in the dark.

Michael Caine reveals he was not given the whole script of 'Tenet'

Earlier when Michael Caine, whom Nolan thinks as his ‘lucky mascot’, was asked by media portals the meaning of the title of the film Tenet, he simply raised his hands up and said he does not know anything.

Talking about his character, Caine said that he has played a role but a small one in the film and has completed his part in the film. He further added saying that he was only given those pages from the script which had his part, and the rest of the script was not handed over to him.

Apart from Tenet, Michael Caine has worked with Christopher Nolan in movies like Inception, Interstellar, Batman Trilogy and many more.

The trailer of 'Tenet'

