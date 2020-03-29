Michael Caine's List Of Academy Awards That Will Stun His Fans

Michael Caine has been one of the most prominent stars of Hollywood. He has established himself as one of the pioneers of acting and has been starred in a number of different genres film. The star has given the audience a set of outstanding performances through his films. Michael Caine is popularly referred to as Sir Michael Caine has been on the Academy Awards’ list of best actors many times. He has won a number of awards in different categories as an actor. Read more about Michael Caine's award list.

Michael Caine's history with Academy Awards

Michael Caine was nominated for the Oscars for as many as six times. Out of which, Michael managed to win two awards for Best Supporting Actor for his role in films, Hannah and Her Sisters and The Cider House Rules. He also managed to be nominated for the Best Actor for his performance in Alfie, Sleuth, Educating Rita and The Quiet American. Michael has also managed to bag a number of different prestigious awards like BAFTA Awards and the Golden Globes. Here is a list of different awards Michael Caine won.

Michael Caine's Awards

Best Actor in a Leading Role for Educating Rita n the year 1983 (BAFTA)

Best Actor – Motion Picture Musical or Comedy for Educating Rita in the year 1983 (Golden Globe)

Best Actor – Miniseries or Television Film for Jack the Ripper in the year 1988 (Golden Globe)

Best Supporting Actor – Motion Picture for The Cider House Rules in the year 1999 (Golden Globe)

