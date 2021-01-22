Michael Douglas To Return As Hank Pym In The Third Ant-Man Film? Details Inside

Michael Douglas movies have entertained and enthralled audiences since many generations, courtesy of the characters that Douglas has been seen playing in them. And now, Douglas, who was last seen in Netflix's The Kominsky Method, will be seen returning as Hank Pym in the third installment of the Ant-Man film franchise, namely Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Michael Douglas took to Instagram to announce the same through a post that sees the actor in his Hank Pym avatar. The actor, through the caption of the very same picture, jokingly communicated that he will now be growing his iconic Hank Pym beard again for the third installment. The image in question can be found below as well as on Michael Douglas' Instagram handle.

Also Read: Catherine Zeta-Jones' Pic Of Romantic Kiss With Hubby Michael Douglas Leaves Fans Mushy!

The Post:

About Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania release date and supposed plot:

Also Read: MCU Phase 4 Villains & Heroes: Who Will Make A Comeback In Upcoming Marvel Films & Shows?

The upcoming third film that will see Paul Rudd playing the titular character will, as the title suggests, presumably explore the Quantum Realm, a one-of-a-kind space-time dimension that was introduced in the final chapters of Ant-Man and the Wasp and played a major role in Avengers: Endgame. As per IMDb, Peyton Reed, who last directed the season 2 finale of The Mandalorian, will helm the film. It is said that a majority of the cast members will be returning for the third Ant-Man outing, including Michelle Pfeiffer, whose character was rescued by Rudd's protagonist during the final moments of the second outing at his own expense. As far as Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania release date is concerned, it is said that the film, which is a part of the Marvel Phase 4, will get a theatrical release sometime during 2022. Additional details regarding the third Ant-man film haven't been revealed as of yet.

Also Read: MCU Phase 4 Villains & Heroes: Who Will Make A Comeback In Upcoming Marvel Films & Shows?

On the work front, the Last Vegas actor is working on Season 3 of The Kominsky Method. The Kominsky Method is a Netflix Original sitcom that has been created by Chuck Lorre, the mastermind behind shows like The Big Bang Theory and Two And A Half Men. In the show, Douglas is seen playing Sandy Kominsky, a yesteryear actor turned Hollywood-based acting coach. The show in question also features veteran actor-comedian Alan Arkin, House actor Lisa Edelstein, and Sarah Baker, amongst others.

Also Read: Catherine Zeta-Jones And Michael Douglas Commemorate Late Actor Kirk Douglas On His B'day

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.