Michael Jackson's Life Story To Be Shown Through The Perspective Of His Glove In A Musical

The late Michael Jackson has evidently had an interesting career in the music industry. Often regarded as the "king of pop," Michael earned a status for himself as a magnanimous pop star. Now, renowned playwriter Julien Nitzberg has written a musical titled For the Love of a Glove: An Unauthorized Musical Fable About the Life of Michael Jackson, As Told By His Glove, which is set to open on January 25, 2020, in Los Angeles.

For The Love Of A Glove - A musical on MJ's life

Actor Johnny Depp's company Infinitum Nihil along with Leigh Crawford, Sam Sarka, and Anthony Jones are bankrolling the musical project. Recently, while speaking to a news daily, the writer of the play Julien Nitberg opened up about writing the play. The writer stated that conventional storytelling was not possible for a story like this, so he leaned into absurdity instead of going away from it. Julien took inspirations from out-of-the-box writers, concepts and groups like Nikolai Gogol, The Theater Of The Absurd, and Monty Python.

Writer Julien has evidently leaned onto absurdity and quirkiness heavily with the new musical. The synopsis of the play asks questions like 'Was Michael Jackson framed for horrible crimes by four aliens who were trying to take over Earth by using him as their patsy?'. The synopsis further suggests that no one knew Michael Jackson as well as his glove did. The musical will take a deep dive into strange forces which shaped Michael and the controversies which surrounded him at the peak of his fame.

The #MichaelJacksonmusical you may (or may not) be holding your breath for is set to open in summer 2020. — Barbara Hoffman (@BHoffman_NYPost) February 14, 2019

