Maria Bakalova Reveals Sacha Baron Cohen's Trick Of Not Laughing While Filming Borat 2

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm premiered on Amazon Prime Video on October 23, 2020. Directed by Jason Woliner, it starred Sachon Baron Cohen as he reprised his role of Borat Margaret Sagdiyev. The movie also has Maria Bakalova as Borat’s daughter, Tutar Sagdiyev. The mockumentary comedy film made many laugh and left them thinking about how the actors control their laughter while shooting. Now Bakalova has revealed the secret.

Maria Bakalova reveals Sacha Baron Cohen’s trick of not laughing when filming

In a recent interview with The New York Times, Maria Bakalova disclosed how it was hard for her to stay in character as Tutar while filming Borat 2. She said that whenever Sacha Baron Cohen started doing his thing, and she was right next to him, he had a super serious face. She stated that she had to act like it was the most normal thing ever. The actor mentioned that there were moments when the scene was extremely funny, and one just could not stop laughing. Bakalova asserted that it was bad because people were able to realise that it was a joke. She revealed that Cohen taught her a trick to cross her fingers and to put pressure on them so that she could stop laughing.

Maria Bakalova explained how Sacha Baron Cohen described her character when they started shooting Borat 2. She said that her co-star told her that Tutar should be as crazy as Borat, maybe even crazier. She should be completely disoriented – what was right, what was wrong — and through this journey, she should learn how to be a normal human. The actor stated that it was a satirical movie, it was over the top, but Cohen got her thinking about her character - what it would be like, living this life, even if it was fake. Bakalova mentioned that he would be like, ‘would you be happy if people treated you this way,’ and asked her if she would be okay if the whole purpose of her life was to get married and live in a cage.

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm shows the fictional Kazakh journalist and television personality on a mission to offer his daughter Tutar as a bride to Former Vice President Mike Pence. The cast includes Dani Popescu, Manuel Vieru, Miroslav Toji, Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, and others. Based on Borat Sagdiyev by Sacha Baron Cohen, the story is by Cohen, Anthony Hines, Nina Pedrad, and Dan Swimer.

