Keanu Reeves' 'Matrix 4' Held Wrap-party In Guise Of Shooting; Afoul Of German COVID Norms

Keanu Reeves-starrer film The Matrix 4 ran into trouble for holding a wrap party to mark the end of filming in Germany despite COVID-19 restrictions. As per international media reports, the cast and crew of the film hosted a party which was attended by about 200 people including Hollywood actor Keanu Reeves and his girlfriend Alexandra Grant. This party was reportedly held under the guise of the film shoot in order to evade the COVID-19 health protocols.

"Ice Cream Team Event"

According to German tabloid Bild, the event was given a code name 'Ice Cream Team Event' and the students were asked to come disguised as 'extras'. The party commenced at 6 pm on Wednesday (local time) and went on till the wee hours of Thursday, the report stated. The wrap party entertainment included a dancer, a pyrotechnic show as well as a DJ and was reportedly held at the Babelsberg film studio that is located about 30 minutes away from Central Berlin in Germany.

Read | 'The Matrix 4' Star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Explains Filming During COVID-19 Pandemic

Citing sources, Bild further reported that the attendees had to undergo a COVID-19 test before the party and while people were asked to wear masks during the event the same was not followed as the party went on. The report also quoted the source stating that there was no filming or directorial instructions during the party.

Read | Keanu Reeves Starrer 'The Matrix 4' Will Now Arrive Early; Gets December 2021 Release Date

A statement was released by the Studio Babelsberg spokeswoman after the news of the wrap party broke. Calling the party a film shooting scene, she claimed that the health regulations were followed by the participants. On the other hand, a spokesperson for the Potsdam city who has the power to grant permissions for parties and events stated that while there was a discussion between the health authorities and the studio with regards protection from COVID-19 during the filming, no information was relayed to them regarding any such party or event, the report adds.

Read | Keanu Reeves' Movie 'Knock-Knock' Beats 'Holidate' For Number One Spot On Netflix

The Matrix 4 in trouble

Earlier, Keanu Reeves starrer The Matrix 4 ran into trouble as the COVID-19 pandemic brought everything to a standstill and forced the production to halt the shoot in March 2020. While the film was scheduled to release in mid-2021, the release had to be pushed back owing to the current situation. The shoot of the film later commenced again in June after the COVID-19 induced lockdown rules were eased in Germany.

Read | Jessica Henwick Says Director Lana Wachowski Will Change The Industry With 'The Matrix 4'

COVID-19 in Germany

As per reports, Berlin and Brandenburg lockdown rules state that only 50 people can have a party provided they register in advance and submit a hygiene concept which is approved by the concerned authorities. The rules also state that COVID-19 norms of social distancing, wearing masks and sanitization have to be followed. The attendees of any party are only permitted to remove their masks when eating or drinking.

Germany currently has a total of 7,85,093 confirmed COVID-19 cases of which 47,265 are from Berlin and 13,348 from Bradenburg. The country has reported a total of 12,404 COVID deaths since the outbreak out of which 358 are from Berlin and 247 from Brandenburg. Germany reports about 9,442 coronavirus cases per 1 million people.

Read | Keanu Reeves Was Tricked To Star In Failed 2000's Thriller Film 'The Watcher'?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.