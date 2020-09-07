'The Suicide Squad' Actor Michael Rooker Describes His "epic Battle" Against COVID-19

Michael Rooker has recently revealed that he has been battling COVID-19. He gave an update on his health and mentioned that he has now been tested negative. The actor has appeared in Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy films and will be seen in The Suicide Squad in the DCEU. He disclosed some details about his fight with the novel virus.

Michael Rooker describes his COVID-19 battle

Michael Rooker shared the news on his social media handles of him being tested negative for COVID-19. He penned down a long note dictating how he fought the novel virus in an “epic battle” and defeated it. The actor did not mention when and how he was infected with the virus, however, he did mention that he is now healthy.

Michael Rooker wrote that his battle with COVID-19 made him realise that one cannot do much externally when they are infected with the virus. He mentioned that he did decide not to take any extra medicines or vitamins or supplements. The actor revealed that the reason was, it could have caused him damage as his kidney and liver would have been “gravely” stressed. Rooker stated that his body/immune system has won the war against coronavirus. Take a look at his post.

Well the day is here this day....04 the month of 09 the year of our Lord 2020..... Great news has surfaced on this day. The news is this.......Yo all y’all Rooker fans...If y’all aint figured it out by now why I’ve been isolating in this crazy awesome Airstream of mine...let me help y’all out by saying, I’ve been fighting off COVID-19. and I have to let y’all know it has been quite a battle. And as in any war, ALL is fair. And IN the middle of this epic battle....I’ve come to the conclusion that there aint a whole heck of a lot one can do externally, to fight off COVID-19 once it has gotten into your

Body/immune system. this is my personal opinion And definitely not The conclusion of some scientific Study. The real battle takes place internally, on a cellular level. And For me, I made the decision not to take any extra medicines or vitamins or supplements. I felt that if my immune system was not already prepared for this battle loading up with all this extra stuff would only do me damage as kidneys and liver would have been gravely stressed...In the process of fighting off Covid, I could feel and see the results of those daily battles,

By how I Felt and looked the next day. I was either feeling like crap, or Pretty dang good,

semi human in fact. So, Just so y’all know the End result of all those daily battles has come to an end.

My body/immune system, has won the WAR! Covid put up a pretty good fight... but bottom line, it ended up getting it’s a** knocked out! buy my immune Systems

1,2, punch to the head, 2 body shots and a left hook right upper-cut combination.

End of story.....



Rooker out........#COVIDFREE #S**tYes!!!

Michael Rooker is one of the many Hollywood stars who has been affected by COVID-19. Back in March, Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson were among the first major celebrities who were diagnosed positive. Idris Elba, Kristofer Hivju, Rachel Matthews, Debi / Mazar, Bryan Cranston, Kevin Hart, Dwayne Johansson, are few names who have faced the virus.

