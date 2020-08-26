James Gunn's 'The Suicide Squad' BTS Video Praised By David Ayer

The Suicide Squad is an upcoming film in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU). Written and directed by James Gunn, it is a standalone sequel to David Ayer’s Suicide Squad (2016). A new behind-the-scenes video of the forthcoming movie was released at DC FanDome, which has now received praise from Ayer.

David Ayer praises James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad BTS footage

During DC FanDome event, a behind-the-scenes video of The Suicide Squad was released. Director James Gunn shared the same video on his social media handles. Along with many users, it caught the attention of Suicide Squad director David Ayer, who retweeted the video with a red heart.

David Ayer’s gesture was noted by James Gunn who appreciated his support from the beginning. The threat between the two filmmakers continued, as Ayer then tweeted that he is 'just a fan' of Gunn. Praising The Suicide Squad BTS video, he mentioned that the movie will be 'insane'.

.@DavidAyerMovies has been a great guy & a great support to me from the go, & I’ll always appreciate it. 🙏 https://t.co/B3aCp5JlhH — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) August 23, 2020

I’m just a fan. I knew you were going to crush it - but seeing you went old school with the looks and vibe - tells me it’s going to be insaaaane 🙌🏻 https://t.co/F1q8vSznc1 — David Ayer (@DavidAyerMovies) August 23, 2020

David Ayer helmed Suicide Squad, which received mixed reviews from critics and the audience. However, the movie performed well at the box-office and even grabbed an Oscar for Best Makeup and Hairstyling at the 89th Academy Awards. The director later alleged that the film was hindered by the production studio, who turned it into a comedy. Ayer claimed that his version of the movie was more 'serious and dark', including a more intense side of Jared Leto as Joker. Since then, many fans have been demanding David Ayer’s cut of Suicide Squad with #ReleasetheAyerCut campaign, similar to #ReleasetheSnyderCut campaign for Zack Snyder’s version of Justice League, which has reached its success.

The Suicide Squad cast

Margot Robbie, Joel Kinnaman, Viola Davis, and Jai Courtney will reprise their characters as Harley Quinn, Rick Flag, Amanda Waller, and Captain Boomerang, respectively. The Suicide Squad cast also features Idris Elba, David Dastmalchian, John Cena, Alice Braga, Daniela Melchior, Flula Borg, Stephen Blackehart, Storm Reid, Juan Diego Botto, Mayling Ng, Peter Capaldi, Joaquín Cosío, Nathan Fillion, Mikaela Hoover, Pete Davidson, Steve Agee, Sean Gunn, Jennifer Holland, Tinashe Kajese, Julio Ruiz, and Michael Rooker. Check out their roll call video below.

Principal photography on The Suicide Squad began on September 20, 2019. Filming wrapped up on February 28, 2020. The movie is currently under the post-production stage and James Gunn has assured that it would not be delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Suicide Squad is currently scheduled to release on August 6, 2021.

