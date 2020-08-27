Antonio Banderas Recovers From COVID-19 After 21 Days Of Isolation

Spanish actor Antonio Banderas provided an update on his health which came as a relief to his fans. He shared that he has recovered from COVID-19 and has 'overcome' the disease. Banderas was tested positive for coronavirus earlier this month.

Antonio Banderas recovers from COVID-19

Antonio Banderas shared the news of him recovering from COVID-19 on his social media handles. He mentioned that it took him 21 days of disciplinary self-isolation to beat the virus. The actor passed his condolences to people who succumbed to coronavirus, and to those who suffered more than him. Banderas also wished courage to those who are battling the virus. The Mask of Zorro star shared a picture of himself kicking illustrations of COVID-19. Check out his tweets.

Después de 21 días de disciplinado confinamiento, puedo decir que he superado la infección por Covid 19. Estoy curado. Va mi pensamiento para aquellos que no lo consiguieron y para los que lo han pasado peor que yo. Ánimo para todos los que están en mitad de la lucha. #Covid pic.twitter.com/IvCtOhjCSF — Antonio Banderas (@antoniobanderas) August 25, 2020

After 21 days of disciplinary confinement I can say now that today I overcame the Covid 19 infection. I am cured. My thoughts go to those who weren’t as fortunate as me, and to those who suffered more than I did. I also wish strength to the ones who are in the middle of the fight — Antonio Banderas (@antoniobanderas) August 25, 2020

Antonia Banderas’ tweet of him overcoming coronavirus made his fans happy. The Spy Kids star received wishes from many of the users. Some replied with a red heart emoticon, while others left clapping and folded hands emoji. Most of the wishes came in Spanish as the actor has an immense fan following in Spain, his home country. Check out a few reactions on Banderas’ Tweets.

I'm happy to hear that😭😭😭😭 — ⎊仲ごりら⎊ (@Misaki_Movie) August 25, 2020

Antonio la vida va colocando sus piezas en un puzle perfecto. Ahora vuelves a estar "armado". Seguimos...(Abrazo ENORME!) — Agustín Bravo (@gusbravoabreu) August 25, 2020

Oh thank God Antonio. I was praying for you. Thank you for letting us know. — Tina Meehling (@Tina0140723401) August 25, 2020

On August 10, 2020, Antonia Banderas’ revealed that he has been tested COVID-19. He penned down a long note on his Instagram handle. The actor, who was born on August 10, 1960, mentioned that he was 'forced' to celebrate his 60th birthday in quarantine. He stated that he felt 'relatively well' and will be healthy soon following the medical advice.

Antonia Banderas' caption read, "Greetings to all. I want to make public that today, August 10, I am forced to celebrate my 60th birthday following quarantine after having tested positive for the COVID-19 disease, caused by the coronavirus. I would like to add that I feel relatively well, just a little more tired than usual and confident that I will recover as soon as possible following the medical indications that I hope will allow me to overcome the infectious process that I suffer and that is affecting so many people around the planet. I will take advantage of this isolation to read, write, rest and continue making plans to begin to give meaning to my recently released 60 years, which I arrive full of desire and enthusiasm. A big hug to everyone. Antonio Banderas." (sic)

