Dwayne Johnson Reveals He & His Family Had Tested Positive For Coronavirus; WATCH

Dwayne Johnson shared some unfortunate news on his home front; he along with his wife Lauren Hashian and their two young daughters had tested positive for coronavirus. The family has been battling the novel virus for a couple of weeks. In a video on Instagram, the rock said it was “one of the most challenging and difficult things we’ve ever had to endure.”.

Also Read | Antonio Banderas Recovers From COVID-19 After 21 Days Of Isolation

Dwayne Johnson and family-tested COVID-19 positive

On September 3, Dwayne Johnson shared a video on his Instagram handle in which he revealed that he and his family have contracted the virus. His family includes his wife Lauren, and their daughters, 4-years-old Jasmine, and 2-years-old Tiana. In the 11:35 minutes long video, the actor explained how they are handling the situation.

“I can tell you that this has been one of the most challenging and difficult things we have ever had to endure as a family, and for me, personally, as well. And I’ve gone through some doozies in the past. Testing positive for COVID-19 is much different than overcoming nasty injuries, or being evicted or even being broke, which I have been more than a few times," he said.

Dwayne Johnson mentioned that it is “one of the most challenging and difficult things” for them to endure as a family. “I wish it was only me who tested positive, but it wasn’t, it was my entire family, so this one was a real kick in the gut," he added.

He then shared the good news. "But I am happy to tell you guys that we as a family are good. We’re on the other end of it, we’re on the other side. We’re no longer contagious, and we are — thank God — we are healthy,” he said.

Dwayne Johnson explains how his small daughters faced coronavirus. He reveals that they got COVID-19 from really close-friends. The actor also gave advice on how people could battle the virus if they are tested positive. The Rock said that he cares for everyone and does not want them to face coronavirus. He believed that the world will change in a few years as doctors are working for a vaccine. Check out the video below:

Also Read | Debi Mazar tests positive for COVID-19, reveals her symptoms

Also Read | Dwayne Johnson Pays Tribute To Late Father Rocky Johnson On His 76th Birth Anniversary

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson’s video caught the attention of his followers and friends. Many advised him to take care and passed their good wishes to him and his family. In less than five hours, the video garnered more than 1 million views with eight thousand comments so far. Take a look at a few reactions on The Rock's video.

Also Read | Dwayne Johnson And Wife Lauren Hashian Celebrate First Wedding Anniversary With A Song

Dwayne Johnson is one of the many Hollywood stars who has been affected by COVID-19. Back in March, Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson were among the first major celebrities who were diagnosed positive. Idris Elba, Kristofer Hivju, Rachel Matthews, Debi Mazar, Bryan Cranston, Kevin Hart, are few names who have faced the virus.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.