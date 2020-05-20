Michael Westmore's Daughter Mckenzie Shares Throwback Pictures With Kamal Haasan

Oscar-winning make-up artist Michael Westmore’s daughter, Mckenzie Westmore recently revealed that she shares a very deep bond with actor Kamal Haasan. Mackenzie Westmore, who enjoys a massive fan following on social media platforms, took to her Twitter handle to share a series of unseen pictures with Kamal, which features Westmore flashing a big smile at the camera with Kamal Haasan on her side. The second picture features a younger Mckenzie donning an Indian attire, which was gifted to her by Kamal Haasan. Take a look:

Many have asked if I know @ikamalhaasan well here ya go :) my dad used to create his makeups when I was a little girl. We keep in touch but the last I saw Kamal was a few years back. The 2nd photo is me and my dad in beautiful clothing given to us as a gift from Kamal ❤️ pic.twitter.com/BxN40imqCx — McKenzie Westmore (@mckenziewestmor) May 19, 2020

In another tweet, Mckenzie Westmore recalled the time when she first met Kamal Haasan and said that she was simply awestruck. Adding to the same, Mackenzie revealed that she had met Kamal Haasan when he visited her father at their home to learn a few makeup skills for films. Adding to the same, Mckenzie Westmore revealed that it was her dream to visit his house in Los Angeles. Take a look:

As a child I remember Kamal coming to the house bringing beautiful gifts from India! I was always in awe of him. Visiting him at his LA home was a dream too! I’ll find photos 😊 — McKenzie Westmore (@mckenziewestmor) May 17, 2020

Kamal on the professional front:

As per several reports, Kamal Haasan and Kajal Aggarwal's Indian 2 has been postponed indefinitely, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. News reports suggest the makers have announced a temporary halt in the shooting and will commence the work once the lockdown is lifted.

Meanwhile, the lead actor of the film, Kamal Haasan will be seen along with Anushka Shetty in an untitled film, which will be shot after the lockdown. As per previous reports, Indian 2 was suffering a delay because of a crane accident on the sets which lead to death some crew members. Now, owing to the coronavirus lockdown, the makers of the films completely stopped their production work and filming work.

