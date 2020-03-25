Michelle Obama Opens Up About Her Family Quarantine Routine To Ellen DeGeneres

American comedian and television personality Ellen DeGeneres recently made a phone call to the former US first lady, Michelle Obama asking her about what she has been up to during the quarantine period amid coronavirus pandemic. A video of Ellen having a conversation with Michelle was posted on Instagram later wherein the Becoming author could be heard saying that she and her family members were making most of the quarantine period. The video has garnered over a million views since it was uploaded.

'Girls are back'

Describing her days in self-isolation at home, Michelle Obama said that she and her family was just trying to structure their days. “Everybody’s home, the girls are back because colleges are now online. They’re off in their respective rooms doing their online classes. I think Barack is, I don’t know where he is. He was on the phone on a conference call."

Michelle also said that they were just trying to keep a routine going. However, she added that there was also a little Netflix and chillin’ happening. Ellen also humorously offered her condolences to the former first lady saying that it was only a few days ago when Michelle had joked that she was glad that her daughters were away and now they were back.

My friend @MichelleObama makes the world a better place. pic.twitter.com/0Bq82SRqUH — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) March 23, 2020

Read: Ellen DeGeneres Is 'the Meanest Person Alive', Says Kevin Porter To Raise Charity

Read: Ellen DeGeneres FaceTimes Kevin Hart After Justin Timberlake, Adam Levine And Others

Michelle Obama also said that there were good things about the quarantine period. She said, "On the positive side, I know for us, it’s forced us to continue to sit down with each other, have real conversations, really ask questions and figure out how to keep ourselves occupied without just TV or computers."

Michelle also said that quarantine was a good exercise in reminding them that they did not need a lot of stuff they had. She added that having each other in good health was a blessing adding that she would like her kids to be grateful once they were out of the pandemic situation.

Read: Russia Ramps Up Measures Against Coronavirus As Cases Grow

Read: Europe Reports Over 200,000 Positive Cases Of Coronavirus Pandemic

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.