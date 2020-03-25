The Debate
Michelle Obama Opens Up About Her Family Quarantine Routine To Ellen DeGeneres

Hollywood News

American comedian Ellen DeGeneres recently made a phone call to former US first lady, Michelle Obama asking her about what she has been doing in quarantine.

Written By Riya Baibhawi | Mumbai | Updated On:
Quarantine phone call: Michelle Obama reminds Ellen DeGeneres of its 'positive side'

American comedian and television personality Ellen DeGeneres recently made a phone call to the former US first lady, Michelle Obama asking her about what she has been up to during the quarantine period amid coronavirus pandemic. A video of Ellen having a conversation with Michelle was posted on Instagram later wherein the Becoming author could be heard saying that she and her family members were making most of the quarantine period. The video has garnered over a million views since it was uploaded. 

'Girls are back' 

Describing her days in self-isolation at home, Michelle Obama said that she and her family was just trying to structure their days. “Everybody’s home, the girls are back because colleges are now online. They’re off in their respective rooms doing their online classes. I think Barack is, I don’t know where he is. He was on the phone on a conference call."

Michelle also said that they were just trying to keep a routine going. However, she added that there was also a little Netflix and chillin’ happening. Ellen also humorously offered her condolences to the former first lady saying that it was only a few days ago when Michelle had joked that she was glad that her daughters were away and now they were back. 

Michelle Obama also said that there were good things about the quarantine period. She said, "On the positive side, I know for us, it’s forced us to continue to sit down with each other, have real conversations, really ask questions and figure out how to keep ourselves occupied without just TV or computers." 

Michelle also said that quarantine was a good exercise in reminding them that they did not need a lot of stuff they had. She added that having each other in good health was a blessing adding that she would like her kids to be grateful once they were out of the pandemic situation.

