Ellen DeGeneres Is 'the Meanest Person Alive', Says Kevin Porter To Raise Charity

Hollywood News

Ellen DeGeneres was recently called out by employees, workers, waiters and more who have had a 'mean' experience with the actor. Read here to know more.

Written By Brandon Fernandes | Mumbai | Updated On:
Ellen DeGeneres

Ellen DeGeneres was recently called out by employees, waiters, and many more who have had a not so good experience with the popular show host. This is because a Twitter user named Kevin Porter, recently took to the social media site, posting about his campaign of raising funds for the Los Angeles Food Bank.

However, Kevin Porter had a unique way of raising funds. He stated that Ellen DeGeneres is “one of meanest people alive.” He then asked fans to comment about their meanest encounter with Ellen DeGeneres and he will add $2 per comment and raise funds. Check out his comment below.

Twitterati respond 

As soon as Kevin Porter tweeted this, many were quick to comment their mean experience with the host at several places. People from not only her office but also from other offices revealed their encounter with Ellen. Here are a few comments about people's encounter with Ellen DeGeneres.

