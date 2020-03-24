Ellen DeGeneres Is 'the Meanest Person Alive', Says Kevin Porter To Raise Charity

Ellen DeGeneres was recently called out by employees, waiters, and many more who have had a not so good experience with the popular show host. This is because a Twitter user named Kevin Porter, recently took to the social media site, posting about his campaign of raising funds for the Los Angeles Food Bank.

However, Kevin Porter had a unique way of raising funds. He stated that Ellen DeGeneres is “one of meanest people alive.” He then asked fans to comment about their meanest encounter with Ellen DeGeneres and he will add $2 per comment and raise funds. Check out his comment below.

Right now we all need a little kindness. You know, like Ellen Degeneres always talks about! 😊❤️



She’s also notoriously one of the meanest people alive



Respond to this with the most insane stories you’ve heard about Ellen being mean & I’ll match every one w/ $2 to @LAFoodBank — Kevin T. Porter (@KevinTPorter) March 20, 2020

Twitterati respond

As soon as Kevin Porter tweeted this, many were quick to comment their mean experience with the host at several places. People from not only her office but also from other offices revealed their encounter with Ellen. Here are a few comments about people's encounter with Ellen DeGeneres.

Karen Kilgariff was her head writer for 5 years until the writers' strike. When Karen wouldn't cross the picket line she was fired and Ellen never spoke to her again. — J. Fisher (always a fish, sometimes a dinosaur) (@elpez3) March 20, 2020

A) She has a "sensitive nose" so everyone must chew gum from a bowl outside her office before talking to her and if she thinks you smell that day you have to go home and shower. — Benjamin Siemon (@BenjaminJS) March 20, 2020

Some friends who work /worked on her show said many of her staff members weren't allowed to be in the same room as her!



Queen of Social Distancing! Ahead of her time! ✨ — Quarantine Baranski (@MatthewKBegbie) March 20, 2020

I worked @RealFoodDaily, served her & Porsha at brunch. She wrote a letter to the owner & complained about my chipped nail polish (not that it was on her plate but just that it was on my hand). I had worked till closing the night before & this was next morn, almost got me fired. — Chris Farah (@ChrisLFarah) March 20, 2020

