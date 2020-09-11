'Fast & Furious 9's' Michelle Rodriguez Just Confirmed This Major Spoiler About The Film?

The fans of the Fast & Furious franchise would have enjoyed the ninth installment of the movie on the theatres, had the COVID-19 pandemic would not have spoiled the fun. The movie will be releasing next year and American wrestler John Cena will be joining the cast of the movie wherein he will be playing the antagonist, Jakob. Speculations were rife that the Fast & Furious 9 plotline revolved around some space adventure. But recently, actor Michelle Rodriguez, who plays Letty Ortiz in the franchise, has gone on to confirm the news.

Michelle Rodriguez on Fast & Furious 9's space adventure

In an interview with SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show, the actor confirmed the news but hinted that 'no one was supposed to know that.' The actor hinted that her character may not be joining others in this space adventure. However, Michelle revealed that the makers of the movie have brought on board a female writer for the movie.

The Assignment actor added that the Fast & Furious 9 makers have shown a lot more attention and love for the female crew and cast members of the movie and that she hoped that it would reflect on the final product.

Michelle Rodriguez's favourite DC superhero

The actor revealed that she found it extremely important to bring a female writer for the movie as a lot of 'boys tend to one dimensionalize the females.' She hinted how her character was just stereotyped as an alpha female who is always angry. She added how her character was just shown to be 'angry' whenever she was presented on-screen.

The actor went on to say that a female voice would understand a female character in a movie better. According to a news report in Indian Express, Michelle expressed her desire to play the role of Catwoman, if she will ever be given a chance. She had said that Catwoman is her favourite DC superhero and the star has looked upon this character which was played by popular actors like Julie Newman, Halle Berry, Anne Hatheway and many others in several movies. Lastly, she had said that she is attracted to the good and bad elements in a Catwoman character, which she believes is the natural state of herself.

