Michelle Rodriguez To Play The Role Of Female 'Green Lantern'? Read Here

The DCEU is looking at making a new Green Lantern film and the main character will not be Ryan Gosling. Reports suggest that the makers are looking for a female Green Lantern. There is a speculation that the film might land in Michelle Rodriguez’s kitty. The ring-wielding superhero film will reportedly follow the storyline of a woman and if things go as the way it is, Michelle Rodriguez is the first choice of the casting directors.

Will Michelle Rodriguez be the next female Green Lantern?

The new film is temporarily titled as Green Lantern Corps and is penned down by popular Hollywood writer, Geoff Johns. It is reportedly a multi-starrer with not one but many Green Lantern’s wielding punches and shielding themselves from the opponent. Furthermore, the film will explore the cinematic universe set by the first part which saw Ryan Reynolds in the shoes of Hal Jordan.

The last film was not well received by the audience and tanked at the BO, as per trade reports. However, the makers have to try to make the next one better. The filmmakers are looking at the reboot with top Hollywood actresses for the franchise and as per reports, it seems like Michelle Rodriguez is the front runner.

Michelle Rodriguez had called the ‘dumb’ once

In 2015, the actress was rumoured to be essayed the role of the same film. She was against the idea of playing the lead. Instead, she made a statement which offended some people. She said that it is the dumbest idea to steal ‘white people’s superheroes’. Later in an apology post, she clarified that creators should make new heroes with new stories and not turn existing male heroes into a female. Or vice versa. She reiterated that there should be more original universes other than turning Latin in white or vice versa in superhero films.

