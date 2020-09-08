Where Was 'The Fate Of The Furious' Filmed? See The Stunning Shooting Locations

Apart from being an action-packed story, the eighth instalment of Fast and Furious franchise, The Fate of the Furious, also has an ensemble star cast. Helmed by director F Gray Gray, the action film stars A-list actors such as Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Jason Statham, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Scott Eastwood, Nathalie Emmanuel and Charlize Theron. The film garnered a lot of praise from the audiences when it was released in 2017. However, the audiences didn’t just enjoy the movie’s action-packed story and praiseworthy performances from the actors but also The Fate of the Furious shooting locations. Read on to find out 'where was The Fate of the Furious filmed?'

Where was The Fate of the Furious filmed?

According to a report on Atlas of Wonders, The Fate of the Furious was filmed in Cuba, Iceland and in the United States. The film is reportedly one of the biggest Hollywood productions to be shot in the revolutionary Caribbean Island of Cuba. The United States lifted its embargo on Cuba on January 17, 2017, and since then, Netflix series The OA was also filmed there.

The Fate of The Furious shooting locations

Cuba

Filming of The Fate of the Furious took place right in the heart of Havana in Cuba. The adrenaline kicking car chase which was featured in the film had started at Simón Bolívar St, which is in a corner of El Curita Park. On its course, the car chase passed by El Capitolio and continued further through many iconic avenues, such as the Malecón by the sea. Hotel Nacional De Cuba was also featured in one of the scenes.

Iceland

In the country of Iceland, the frozen waters of Lake Mývatn became The Fate of the Furious shooting location. The cameras were rolled in this location to film a spectacular car and submarine chase scene in the Russian Arctic. The splendid looking arctic lake was reportedly swept clean of the snow by the film's crew. Here’s a fun fact, during the excruciating arctic winter months, the area around the Mývatn lake is considered as one of the best places to watch the stunning Northern Lights in Iceland. In addition to the outdoor car chase scene in the chilling weather of Iceland, some prison outdoor scenes were also filmed in the harbour of Akranes, which is a town about 30 miles north of Reykjavík.

United States

Many fans of The Fate of the Furious might be able to recall that the film also featured Berlin for some scenes. But, the film’s crew didn’t travel to Germany. The Berlin scenes were in fact shot at the Guardian Center in Perry, Georgia. The Guardian Center is one of the most unique training facility for disaster preparedness in Georgia. It is a complex that simulates almost any disaster on almost any scale.

Another spine chilling scene in the film is when many vehicles drive super fast in New York City. In NYC, the cars were driving along Broadway, the 5th Avenue and the Manhattan Bridge. The building from where cars are shown falling to the ground is the Halle Bros Parking Garage at 1118 Prospect Ave E which is located in Cleveland, Ohio.

