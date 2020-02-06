'Fast And Furious 9' Actor Michelle Rodriguez Wishes To Play THIS DC Superhero

Michelle Rodriguez of Fast & Furious fame recently revealed in an interview that she wants to play a DC character. During the candid interview with a publication, Michelle spoke about her next, Fast & Furious 9, and her other future projects. She also revealed her favourite DC character. She said that she loves Catwoman and the character's good and bad elements.

Michelle Rodriguez will be seen essaying her iconic character of Letty Oritz in the ninth edition of Fast & Furious. She has been a part of the franchise since its inception and is one of the original cast members, since the first film. In the interview, Michelle expressed her desire to play the role of Catwoman, if given a chance! Catwoman is Michelle’s favourite DC superhero and the star has looked upon this character which was played by popular actresses like Julie Newman, Halle Berry, Anne Hatheway and many others in several movies.

Michelle Rodriguez is attracted to the good and bad elements in a Catwoman character, which she believes is the natural state of herself. She said that she is not a hundred per cent good, she is in the middle! She also added that Catwoman is one of the rare woman superheroes on the big screen. She also stressed on the need to have more women on the big screen in important superhero roles.

More about her next

Recently, Vin Diesel took to several social media handles to release the teaser of the car-action flick Fast & furious 9. Vin Diesel will continue with his role as Dominic Toretto. The film's trailer was also released by the makers on January 31, 2020. According to the trailer, it will hit the theatres on May 22, 2020.

Watch the trailer of Fast & Furious here

