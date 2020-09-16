Michelle Rodriguez Introduces Her Stuntwoman Debbie, Says 'I Trust Her With My Life'

Michelle Rodriguez is a very well-known American actor, best known for the strong and independent characters she plays on-screen. Recently, the actor introduced her fans to her stuntwoman Debbie Evans. Michelle Rodriguez has said that she “trusts Debbie Evans with her life”. Read further ahead to know more.

Michelle Rodriguez introduces her stuntwoman Debbie Evans

According to reports from Remezcla, it was on the set of the original The Fast and the Furious movie, over two decades ago when Hollywood actress Michelle Rodriguez met her stunt performer, Debbie Evans. She was hired to do all of the stunt driving for Michelle Rodriguez’s most popular character of Letty Ortiz. The character played by the actor was a street racer/ mechanic who is a member of the professional carjacking crew.

In a video shared by the Shout Factory on their official YouTube channel, Michelle Rodriguez can be seen taking the passenger’s seat with Debbie Evans as the two are off to a drive. Holding on tight, the actor smiles as they speed down Debbie Evans’ neighbourhood streets in her 1991 Nissan 240SX. The video concludes as Michelle Rodriguez gives her stuntwoman Debbie Evans, a round of applause when the sports car finally has a screeching halt. According to reports from Remezcla, referring to the drive, Michelle Rodriguez said that when she was in the car with her, she thought “What would my life have been like if I had motorcycle training when I was six years old like she did?”. The actor revealed that she trusts her stuntwoman, Debbie Evans with her life. It’s her skillset and determination that Michelle Rodriguez admires.

Michelle Rodriguez also said that by making her movie debut with the character of a boxer in the 2000 sports drama movie Girlfight, the 42-year-old actor has built a very strong reputation for herself in the industry. The actor also revealed that she likes to take on physically demanding characters in movies like S.W.A.T., Machete and Avatar. She said that she just thinks that it’s more fun. Michelle Rodriguez said that she prefers to be active than do the psychological and political stuff one does as an actor.

