Michelle Obama's 'VOTE' Necklace Becomes Highlight Of Her Speech At DNC

As the former first lady of the US, Michelle Obama addressed the virtual Democratic National Convention on August 17, several people noticed that she was wearing a gold necklace spelt ‘VOTE’. Michelle’s necklace became the highlight of her speech and set the internet on fire.

In her keynote speech, Michelle urged Americans to ‘vote as we did in 2008 and 2012’. She also subtly underscored her point by wearing the necklace that spelt the word ‘Vote’. After her address, her unique necklace became a top-trending search on Google. From asking where one could get the necklace, to suggesting that Michelle should start selling them, internet users flooded Twitter with all kinds of reactions. Here are top-trending posts,

Psst, Biden team: start selling that vote necklace @MichelleObama is wearing and you'll fund ads for the next 77 days. — Christina Reynolds (@creynoldsnc) August 18, 2020

She’s awesome & loving the necklace!



VOTE#BidenHarris2020 — L'uovo di Brunelleschi (@uovo_l) August 18, 2020

How many people are going to go on Etsy tonight looking for Michelle Obama's vote necklace? — salami mami (@therezzza) August 18, 2020

Michelle Obama’s necklace says VOTE ... Listen AMERICA VOTE I’m doing it, are you? — Adrian ponce (@ponceaponce) August 18, 2020

Pardon me while I feverishly search the interwebs for the *vote* necklace @MichelleObama is wearing at the #DNC2020. I’m coming for you @Etsy! pic.twitter.com/9HPNPXqIqR — Lucille (@TlkTV2Me) August 18, 2020

Guys @MichelleObama’s necklace says “vote” so that means you gotta



(Ps where can I get one?)#DemConvention — Viv (@viviantongg) August 18, 2020

As if we couldn’t love @MichelleObama enough and be in tears already, her necklace spells VOTE 🥺❤️ #DemConvention — Tami Cindea Bongiorni (@muckentgrad) August 18, 2020

Michelle urge US citizens to vote for Biden

Meanwhile, at the Democratic Convention, Michelle Obama, who is the wife of former US President Barack Obama, urged Americans to elect Joe Biden in the upcoming November elections in a bid to ‘end the chaos’ created by Donald Trump’s presidency. In her pre-recorded speech, Michelle acknowledged that she did not care much of politics, however, also said that Biden’s ‘steady and empathetic’ approach to problems was the answer.

She also emphasised the urgency of elections and asked voters to understand the crucial need to defeat Trump in November. She said, “If you think things cannot possibly get worse, trust me, they can, and they will if we don’t make a change in this election”. In the end, Michelle added that if the US has any hope of ending the chaos, then they have to go out and vote for Biden like their ‘lives depend on it’.

