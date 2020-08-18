Last Updated:

Michelle Obama's 'VOTE' Necklace Becomes Highlight Of Her Speech At DNC

Michelle Obama's necklace became the highlight of her speech at the virtual Democratic National Convention and set the internet on fire.

Michelle Obama

As the former first lady of the US, Michelle Obama addressed the virtual Democratic National Convention on August 17, several people noticed that she was wearing a gold necklace spelt ‘VOTE’. Michelle’s necklace became the highlight of her speech and set the internet on fire. 

In her keynote speech, Michelle urged Americans to ‘vote as we did in 2008 and 2012’. She also subtly underscored her point by wearing the necklace that spelt the word ‘Vote’. After her address, her unique necklace became a top-trending search on Google. From asking where one could get the necklace, to suggesting that Michelle should start selling them, internet users flooded Twitter with all kinds of reactions. Here are top-trending posts, 

Michelle urge US citizens to vote for Biden 

Meanwhile, at the Democratic Convention, Michelle Obama, who is the wife of former US President Barack Obama, urged Americans to elect Joe Biden in the upcoming November elections in a bid to ‘end the chaos’ created by Donald Trump’s presidency. In her pre-recorded speech, Michelle acknowledged that she did not care much of politics, however, also said that Biden’s ‘steady and empathetic’ approach to problems was the answer. 

She also emphasised the urgency of elections and asked voters to understand the crucial need to defeat Trump in November. She said, “If you think things cannot possibly get worse, trust me, they can, and they will if we don’t make a change in this election”. In the end, Michelle added that if the US has any hope of ending the chaos, then they have to go out and vote for Biden like their ‘lives depend on it’. 

