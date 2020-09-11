Michelle Obama Feels Tinder Can't Lead To Long-term Relationship, Netizens 'beg To Differ'

As the former US first lady Michelle Obama recently spoke about modern relationships and why they fail to stand the longevity test, several internet users took to Twitter to dismiss her comments on dating platforms like Tinder and shared images of their successful relationship with a partner who they found online. While speaking on the latest episode of The Michelle Obama Podcast, the former first lady opened up about some tips for youngsters. Michelle said, “You can’t Tinder your way into a long-term relationship’.

She spoke about modern relationships and how young couples face challenges and they’re ready to give up because they think they’re broken. Michelle said, "There’s no magic way to make that happen except getting the basics of finding somebody, being honest about wanting to be with them, to date them seriously, to plan on making a commitment, to date them, seeing where it goes, and then making it happen”.

Netizens say ‘Tinder can be good’

Soon after she shared insights into long-term relationships, netizens seemed offended by Michelle’s thoughts on dating platforms. While some users simply said that ‘Tinder can be good,’ others shared pictures of themselves with their partners and wrote about how they met each other online and since have been living happily. One user said, “With all due respect, I married the one and only Tinder date I ever went on”. Another added, “Uhhhh Michelle, ily but almost five years with this hunny tell me otherwise”.

Tinder can be good!

Me and my man met on Le tinder 2.5 year ago! Overall if you find someone serious, whether in-person or online, they will find you too. 💕💕💕

I love you Michelle, but I met my sole mate on Tinder. & It's our 1 year anniversary on the 23rd. ☺️💋

Actually, @MichelleObama, you stand corrected. My husband and I met through Tinder over 6 years ago and have been happily married for 4 years. You are not an authority on relationships or how they should or should not come about.

My husband and I beg to differ... 5 years this month

Michelle, I love you but you're wrong. Me and my man met on tinder and been together for almost 4 years and have 2 children together.

I love you @MichelleObama, but I actually met my husband on @Tinder 6 years ago, and just had our 4 yr wedding anniversary a few days ago.

ignore the Tinder haters ladies, my @Tinder husband and I are doing just fine 😂🥰👰🏻

Michelle has not actively dated in 30 years. All she thinks of when she hears tinder is “microwave”. I’m not taking this line seriously, no one should lol. https://t.co/iSgHOrjNTS — Unreformed Child of the Hood 🇵🇷 (@_ItsMarisWorld_) September 8, 2020

Me and my boy, going on three years of tindering our way into a long-term relationship

love you michelle but this isn't true - I met my fiancé on tinder 6 years ago

