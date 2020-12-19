Mick Jagger Buys A Lavish House At The Lakewood Ranch In Florida

Mick Jagger has had a long and successful career in the world of music, with the popularity of his band 'The Rolling Stones' reaching all parts of the world. Thus, it is unsurprising that the singer has amassed a huge fortune for himself, which is visible in the majestic property that he has bought for himself. The singer has reportedly bought a grand house for himself in the Sarasota-Manatee region in Florida, United States. Here is what you need to know.

Mick Jagger buys a lavish house in Florida

Mick Jagger’s girlfriend Melanie Hamrick along with the singer have bought a big and lavish house in the Sarasota-Manatee region, according to Michael Saunders and Company. The Manatee County house is located in the Lakewood Ranch at 15809 Clearlake Ave. in The Lake Club. The elegant house reportedly has four bedrooms. The house is extremely spacious with 8,394 square feet under the roof and 5,726 square feet of living or business space.

Mick Jagger has purchased a mansion near Sarasota to his current girlfriend Melanie Hamrick.#MickJagger #Florida #home pic.twitter.com/3XhZLMiNdy — MarieFranceRemillard (@MFRemillard) December 17, 2020

ALSO READ: Mick Jagger's Net Worth Details As He Buys $ 2 Million Ranch For Girlfriend

The house was reportedly sold for nearly $2 million on October 28. It has been revealed that the house was bought under Melanie Hamrick’s name with the final formality being completed on November 4. Apart from being Mick Jagger’s girlfriend, Hamrick is also a popular ballet dancer; and the house was reportedly bought so that the couple can have their privacy and so that Hamrick can remain close to her family. The previous owners who sold this house to the celebrity couple are Ray and Loretta Harris, who had bought the house in 2010 for $1.2 million, according to Manatee County records.

ALSO READ: Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan Turn Singers To Raise Funds For COVID-19

A person named Tina Ciacco was the listing agent in this property deal and recalled her experience of talking with the singer. Tina said that it was a good experience to do this property deal with the couple, and also said that it was very ‘cool’ to hear Mick Jagger’s voice over the phone. Mick Jagger's Lakewood Ranch was bought by the celebrity couple for Christmas, according to the New York Post.

ALSO READ: The Rolling Stones' New Song 'Living In A Ghost Town' Is Relatable To Today's Time; Read

ALSO READ: Paulina Porizkova Asks Fans To Unfollow Her If They Want To See A 'sad Widow'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.