The Rolling Stones' New Song 'Living In A Ghost Town' Is Relatable To Today's Time; Read

Fans of Rock music are all familiar with bands like The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, AC/DC, and Pink Floyd. Out of these world-renowned rock bands, two are making a big noise, The Beatles and The Rolling Stones, bands which were also considered as rival bands by the fans. While The Beatles is set for the release of a new documentary film, The Rolling Stone released their first single in over years. Read more to know about this new song which is perfect for the coronavirus lockdown times:

The Rolling Stones releases new song

On April 23, 2020, the official YouTube handle of The Rolling Stones released a song titled Living in A Ghost Town. This new song is taking the internet by storm as it is perfect for these COVID-19 times. Fans of the band call this a ‘slow-burning bluesy and harmonica-driven’ song. It is written by Mick Jagger and Keith Richards.

The song talks about a guy who is ‘living in a ghost town’, calling himself a ghost. Jagger, according to reports, stated that he was working on this song long before the global lockdown. It resonates through the times that we are living in right now. The lyrics state that the person in the song is “going nowhere' and is 'shut up all alone.'

Artists all around the world are trying to contribute in whatever way possible. Recently, David Guetta raised over $700,000 to help those who are hit the most due to this pandemic. He had performed in a virtual session to raise the funds. Earlier, Twenty One Pilots also realised a single titled Level of Concern and it is related to coronavirus lockdown.

