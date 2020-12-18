Mick Jagger's Net Worth Details As He Buys $ 2 Million Ranch For Girlfriend

The Rolling Stones’ lead singer Mick Jagger is an English singer, songwriter, actor and film producer. His career spans over 5 decades and he is one of the most popular and influential frontmen in the history of rock & roll. The singer recently bought a Lakewood Ranch, worth $ 2 million for his girlfriend. Here is a look at his net worth, read on.

Mick Jagger's net worth

A report in Celebrity Net Worth website suggests that Mick Jagger’s net worth is $ 500 million. This amounts to a sum of over 3.67 thousand crores when converted to Indian Rupees.

Mick Jagger's Lakewood Ranch

A report in Bradenton Herald states that Mick Jagger bought a $ 2 million (over Rs 14 crores) home at Clearlake Ave. Reportedly, it is in Lakewood Ranch’s Lake Club.

Who is Mick Jagger's girlfriend?

Mick Jagger is currently dating Melania Hamrick. She is a ballet dancer and joined the American Ballet Theatre in April 2004 as a member of the corps de ballet. She has been in courtship with the Rolling Stone singer Mick Jagger since the year 2014.

Mick Jagger's income

The major source of income for Mick Jagger is through his music career. The singer is known as the icon for Rock & Roll. For years, he has maintained a huge fan base all over the world. Apart from music, he has also dipped his toes in the film industry.

Jagger has acted in a few films including Performance that released in the year 1968. He has also been seen in Ned Kelly that released in 1970 where he was in the titular role. He went on to open his production company Inaudible Productions. Inaudible Productions was founded in 1986 and is based in LA.

Rolling Stones

Rolling Stones was founded in 1962 and Mick Jagger was one of the founding members of the band. The band has given numerous hit numbers including Satisfaction, Sympathy for the Devil, Gimme Shelter, Wild Horses, Jumpin’ Jack Flash, Miss You and Waiting on a Friend.

Disclaimer: The above Mick Jagger's net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

Image credits: Mick Jagger and Melania Hamrick Instagram

