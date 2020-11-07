Paulina Porizkova Asks Fans To Unfollow Her If They Want To See A 'sad Widow'

Model Paulina Porizkova recently took to Instagram to clear out some misconceptions about her career and her personal life. The model mentioned in her caption that the love for her late husband was 'delusional' and that she wasn't a sad widow or a fallen model. Read ahead to know more about models post:

Paulina Porizkova's post

In the post, fans can spot a selfie of the model and actor. She was seen in the woods and looked blissful. She was also seen sporting a white blazer and a brown top.

The model also jotted down a very long caption along with her post. She started off by thanking all her friends and followers who had loved her and helped her. She then added that she 'wished' she could have done the same for everyone else. Then model added 'That said, I’d like to clear up some misconceptions.' Take a look at the pointers of what the model mentioned -

She first added that if there was anyone who was following her because they thought she was 'tragic/romantic widow bereft of the great love of her life', she would like them to unfollow her. After that, she mentioned that even though her love for her husband (Ric Ocasek) was real and true, she was actually 'delusional'. She also mentioned that grieving her late husband felt equal amounts of rage and heartbreak. She finally added that if someone followed her as they found her fall from a model to a simpleton 'relatable' - they must also unfollow. She ended the caption by writing added that even though she wasn't like she was before, she was still quite rich and could take care of herself.

Many fans commented on the post and added that they supported the model. Others added good wishes for her. Take a look:

Pic Credit: Paulina Porizkova's Instagram

Model Paulina Porizkova and Ric Ocasek got married on August 23, 1989. Ric was an American singer, songwriter, musician, and record producer. They split after a while but Paulina Porizkova's divorce never really got finalised and the two remained married all this time. Ric died on September 15, 2019, and reports recently added that Paulina Porizkova received nothing in Ric Ocasek's will.

