Mila Kunis Reveals 'big Parenting Fail' Moment With Daughter; Read To Know What Happened

Mila Kunis recently talked candidly about a failed parenting moment when she advised her daughter, Wyatt Isabelle, to hit her schoolmate, on a popular American chat show. She also spoke about how her daughter was just like her and added that she is independent, feisty and wonderful.

Mila Kunis began dating Ashton Kutcher in 2012 and got engaged after two years in February 2014. They tied the knot in July 2015 and have two children-- daughter Wyatt, born in October 2014 and son Dimitri, born in November 2016.

Mila Kunis 'parenting fail' moment

On a new instalment of Ellen Digital's Mom Confessions web show, Mila Kunis made a shocking revelation about how she once gave Wyatt advice that could have landed her in trouble. She recalled the time when her daughter was in pre-school and added that she once came to her telling her about how a kid from school used to push her.

Kunis said that she had an instinctive reaction to her daughter and asked Wyatt whether she pushed her back or not to which her daughter said no. As Mila Kunis' husband, Ashton Kutcher, was also present during the interaction, he exclaimed that Kunis told their daughter to "push her back next time and say no thank you and walk away."

Mila Kunis then revealed how Ashton Kutcher was shaking his head in disagreement while the former was asking her daughter to push her classmate back. Adding to it, she further recalled telling her daughter that she needed to stand up for herself and say 'no, thank you'. She also advised her daughter not to push her off of a ladder, off of a swing or off of a slide, but on the ground. "I'd say that that's a parenting fail," she added.

I another video of Mom's Confession, Mila Kunis talked about how her daughter was just like her. "She is independent and feisty and wonderfully smart and it is an incredible trait to have as an adult but really hard to wrangle as a kid," Kunis said. She further shared more words of praise for her daughter stating that she had a million answers to a question and she was not wrong.

Mila Kunis on the work front

Mila Kunis has been prepping for her upcoming American mystery movie, Luckiest Girl Alive directed by Mike Barker. The movie will feature popular actors Finn Wittrock, Scoot McNairy, Thomas Barbusca, Dalmar Abuzied, and Carson MacCormac, among others.

