Miley Cyrus And Beau Cody Simpson Get Groovy In Their Latest Video; Watch Here

Miley Cyrus and beau Cody Simpson are redefining couple goals through their adorable social media posts. Reportedly, both the artists, Miley and Cody are spending their quarantine time together and have been spending quality time with each other. While fans are still swooning over the lovely couple, Miley has given them yet another reason to do so as she shared a delightful video with boyfriend Cody on Tik Tok wherein they can be seen dancing together.

Also Read: Miley Cyrus Takes Stand For Equality On Fourth Of July, Says 'It's Not A Party In The USA'

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson break into a dance

The video has the couple breaking into a well-choreographed dance in the 1990 cult track, Gonna Make You Sweat by C+C Music Factory. Miley and Cody can be seen pulling off their badass dance moves effortlessly in the video. The Party In The USA singer can also be seen flaunting her curves in a blue swimsuit during their dance routine. Miley and Cody's dance will make their fans root for them even louder. Take a look at the video shared by one of the fans of the Wrecking Ball singer.

Also Read: Miley Cyrus, Selena Gomez, Zac Efron And Other Popular Disney Stars Pics: Then & Now

🎶| Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson via TikTok



Get you a man who will do choreographed dances with you pic.twitter.com/xQAloeUt2p — Miley Smiler News (@MileySmilerNews) July 6, 2020

Miley Cyrus gave a haircut to Cody Simpson

It seems that recently the Climb singer has been trying to keep herself entertained and busy amid the lockdown. So, to follow the rules of social distancing, the singer had recently tried to give a hair-cut to Cody at home. Reportedly, many celebs have earlier flaunted their haircut which they got done at home amidst the lockdown.

It seems like the La Da Dee singer had also got in on the trend by receiving a haircut done from his ladylove, Miley. A picture of these two was also shared on Instagram, where the Seven Things singer was seen shaving Cody’s hair with a trimmer. Take a look at the adorable picture of the couple.

Also Read: Miley Cyrus' Ex-girlfriend Kaitlynn Carter Says "It’s So Hard To Go Through A Breakup

Cody recently revealed to a daily on his whirlwind romance with Miley. The Golden Thing singer said that being with Miley is a wonderful thing in his life. He further called the When I Look At You singer to be creative, inspiring, and fiercely independent. Cody also said that Miley allows him to be his own person too and that they are two creative individuals who appreciate each other's craft.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.