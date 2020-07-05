Miley Cyrus, Selena Gomez, Zac Efron And Other Popular Disney Stars Pics: Then & Now

Most of us have grown up watching popular Disney shows and movies. From watching popular shows like Hannah Montana and wanting to become a singer like her to dreaming about wanting to live in a magical world of wizards like Selena Gomez, most of us also wanted to go to the high school as Zan Efron. The lead actors from these Disney shows and movies had a huge fan following back then, and most of their fans have been following their journey to date. Take a look at these Disney stars’ then and now pictures, which prove they have come a long way:

Disney Channel stars: Then & Now

Miley Cyrus

Then

Now

Miley Cyrus appeared in the popular Disney show Hannah Montana. She played the role of Miley Stewart, an average teenage girl who lives a double life as a popular pop singer and also constantly hides her true identity from the public. Miley Cyrus' popular sitcom aired for nearly 2 years. After the show went off-air, she was seen in various movies before she chose to become a full-time singer.

Selena Gomez

Then

Now

Selena Gomez appeared in various Disney shows and was seen playing small roles before she got her breakthrough as Alex Russo in the sitcom, Wizards of Waverly Place. The show was about a family of wizards who owned a restaurant in New York. Apart from appearing in shows, Selena Gomez also appeared in some popular films like Another Cinderella Story, Princess Protection Program and Wizards of Waverly Place: The Movie. Later, she also executive produced a Netflix series 13 Reasons Why, a web series which was an adaptation of a novel. Currently, Selena Gomez has turned into a full-time singer.

Zac Efron

Then

Now

Zac Efron gained immense popularity after he appeared in the Disney film High School Musical. Although the actor had been in the industry for several years, he got his breakthrough in High School Musical, as Troy Bolton. The actor later went on to appear in several other Hollywood films like Baywatch The Greatest Showman, Extremely Wicked and Shockingly Evil and Vile.

Nick Jonas

Then

Now

Nick Jonas began his career in acting at the age of 7, appearing in theatre shows. Later, he collaborated with his brothers, the Jonas Brothers and the band released many songs together. They later starred in their own Disney series Jonas Brothers. They appeared in several Disney films too, which rose them to fame. Later, Nick Jonas split from his brothers and started releasing single albums. It was later in 2019 when Jonas Brothers reunited and promised their fans to make new music.

Demi Lavato

Then

Now

Demi Lavato began her career by appearing in the popular children’s show Barney & Friends. She also appeared in several TV shows and got a breakthrough role with the film Camp Rock and sitcom Sonny With a Chance. Demi Lavato later began her career in music and today, she’s considered one of the top pop artists of Hollywood.

