Miley Cyrus Takes Stand For Equality On Fourth Of July, Says 'It's Not A Party In The USA'

Recently, several Tinseltown celebrities took to social media to post about the United States' Independence Day. American actress and singer, Miley Cyrus was not an exception to this. However, the Hannah Montana actress shared a rather unique post on Instagram. Miley shared a video of her performance at the iHeartRadio Music Festival.

However, the actress’ Instagram post did not feature her performance but rather the introduction that the actress gave before the performance.

This is what the actress said at the iHeartRadio Music Festival, "It's not a party in the USA if we don't have equality, unity, justice, compassion, kindness, opportunity, healthcare, education, non-violence. So, f--- yeah, it will be a party in the USA. We'll see it. If we all f---ing come together, we'll f---ing make sure that it is, 'cause I'm not giving up. We can't stop, all right?"

Miley sang her famous song Party in the U.S.A at the music festival. Miley Cyrus’ Party in the U.S.A has become a classic song in the United States of America.

On the other hand, Miley’s Instagram caption read, "This was in 2017. Feels EVEN MORE relevant right NOW. It ain’t a Party In The USA until we see #LibertyandJusticeFORALL you heard me, FOR ALL! #f***thefourthuntilthereisfreedom". You can check out Miley’s Instagram post here:

Miley appears to be wearing a black mini sequined dress at the event. Her backless dress was paired with chunky earrings and a bold up-do hair look. You can check out Miley’s performance at the iHeartRadio Music Festival here:

On the 4th of July, several Twitter users shared Tweets with the hashtag #AllCountriesMatter. On the other hand, some Twitter users criticized the holiday with the hashtag #F***TheFourth. This hashtag was mainly used by users to protest against the killings of George Floyd. Further, several Twitter users also used the hashtag to protest against the U.S.’s history of slavery, genocide, violence, rights of the LGBTQIA community and other such problems.

Miley Cyrus’ songs:

Miley Cyrus will soon release her seventh studio album She is Miley Cyrus, which consists of three six-track EPs. The first EP, She is Coming was released in 2019, and the release dates of the others are yet to be announced. Most recently, she has been in the news for joining the Black Lives Matter protests that erupted across the United States against systematic racism.

Miley does not shy away from sharing her opinions on social issues on social media. The actress often shares her opinion about things like the rights of black citizens, the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on marginalized communities, and other such causes. You can check out some of her Instagram posts here:

Promo Image Source: Miley Cyrus' Instagram

