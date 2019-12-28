Miley Cyrus Confirms Dating Cody Simpson In A Quirky Way; See Pictures

Miley Cyrus was in the news when she announced her divorce with husband Liam Hemsworth early this August. Since then the American singer has been linked to Australian musician Cody Simpson. Confirming the media rumours, Miley Cyrus posted a picture with her beau, Cody Simpson, celebrating Christmas. In the social media post, she even had a piece of advice for all her fans. She said, "start dating your bestfriend Asap."

start dating your bestfriend Asap pic.twitter.com/tJyvJVd9qW — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) December 27, 2019

Also Read | Cody Simpson’s Sister Alli Denies Rumours Of Miley Cyrus-Cody Simpson Breakup; See Details

Miley Cyrus' Christmas advice

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson, who reportedly started dating early this year, have been good friends for a long time. The couple was spotted at a public place getting cosy with each other, which fuelled rumours of them dating. The couple kept the media and fans on their toes, until October'19, when Cody confirmed that they were dating and revealed that they were very happy together. In an interview given to a leading newspaper daily, Simpson said that they are having a ball dating each other. The couple, who has been dating for a few months now, was also seen celebrating Thanksgiving with Miley's family. A picture of the same was posted by Miley's sister Noah Cyrus, where the couple is seen celebrating the festivities together.

Have a look at the picture:

Also Read | Miley Cyrus: Here's Everything You Need To Know About The Singer's Family Members

After Thanksgiving festivities, reports of Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson celebrating Christmas with their families started doing the rounds. Just one day after Miley Cyrus and her boyfriend celebrated Christmas together, the couple went on a romantic date, where the duo was seen engaging in mushy romantic banters.

Check out Miley Cyrus and her Christmas celebrations:

Also Read | Liam Hemsworth, Miley Cyrus Finalise Divorce

Also Read | How Your Favourite Stars, Miley Cyrus And Kylie Jenner, Spent Their Christmas; See Pics

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.