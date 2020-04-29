Miley Cyrus, Oprah Winfrey To Join Hands & Host A Virtual Graduation For Class Of 2020?

Miley Cyrus, Oprah Winfrey and many other celebs will be collaborating to host a virtual graduation ceremony on Facebook and Instagram to felicitate the Class of 2020. The idea of honouring the Class of 2020 comes following the shutdown of educational institutions due to the Coronavirus pandemic. As a result, several in-person commencement ceremonies for all the graduating students have also been cancelled.

Also Read: Chris Hemsworth Takes A Dig At Miley Cyrus; Says He Got Brother Liam Out Of 'Malibu'

Miley Cyrus and Oprah Winfrey to collaborate to host the graduation ceremony

The live-stream event hosted by Miley Cyrus and Oprah Winfrey will be streaming on Facebook and Instagram from May 15, 2020, on the Facebook Watch as well as the Facebook App. One can also watch the segments hosted by Miley Cyrus and Oprah Winfrey on Instagram or on the accounts shared by the contributors. With Miley Cyrus, Oprah Winfrey and several other celebs coming on board to felicitate the Class of 2020, this graduation ceremony will truly be a memorable affair.

Also Read: World Book Day 2020: Emma Watson, Oprah Winfrey And Other Celebs Who Run Book Clubs

Miley Cyrus will perform her hit song The Climb

According to media sources, Oprah Winfrey will be delivering the commencement address. Reportedly. Oprah Winfrey has earlier delivered the commencement addresses in many graduation ceremonies. Miley Cyrus will reportedly be performing her hit song, The Climb on the virtual graduation ceremony of the Class of 2020. Not only Oprah Winfrey and Miley Cyrus but also Hollywood celebs like Lil Nas X, Simone Biles, Jennifer Garner and Awkwafina will also be a part of the graduation ceremony.

Also Read: Kaitlynn Carter Opened Up About Her Breakup With Miley Cyrus, Said It Left Her "swirling"

To highlight the significance of the graduation ceremony further, Facebook and Instagram will also be unveiling several graduations themed aspects like the experiences of the seniors or the new features like a countdown or graduation stickers. Apart from that, the app will also provide a suitable virtual socializing aid to others amidst the coronavirus in the USA. Using the app, other families and organizations will be able to host their virtual parties or gatherings.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.