Here's All You Need To Know About Miley Cyrus's Dating Timeline; Read

Miley Cyrus is among the most popular American celebrities. The Hannah Montana star is known for multiple reasons apart from her entertaining performances. She is known to have dated many young and charming men. Listed below is an in-depth timeline of Miley Cyrus's troubled dating timeline.

READ:Liam Hemsworth's Pranks On Miley Cyrus In The Past That Left Netizens In Splits; Watch

READ:Miley Cyrus And Liam Hemsworth's Most Adorable Pictures You Must Check Out

Here is Miley Cyrus's dating timeline:

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth have known each other for more than 10 years now. The couple had an on and off relationship status until they met on the sets of the 2010 Nicholas Sparks movie, The Last Song. The Australian actor popped the question in May 2012 and she agreed. The two got married in December 2018 and fans were elated. Things got sad and unpleasant when the couple split in August 2019.

Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter

Miley Cyrus was also spotted with Kaitlynn Carter. Around August 2019, Miley and blogger Kaitlynn were spotted kissing. The actress was known to be dating the popular blogger around the same time that she announced her breakup with Liam Hemsworth. The two were going strong until a month later they called it off.

READ:Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu & Miley Cyrus Look Stunning In Veiled Gowns; See Pics

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpsons

Miley Cyrus started dating Australian star Cody Simpsons after her split with Liam Hemsworth. The couple was seen together in October 2019. Miley and Cody even confirmed the news by taking to their social media handles. The singer posted a picture of Cody and her caption confirmed their romance. Later on, Cody even took to his Instagram and shared pictures of them and spoke of how he wanted to start a family. Simpson even penned the song Golden Thing for Miley but there were rumors of the couple's split after they stopped posting about each other on their respective handles.

READ:Miley Cyrus Loves Sticking Her Tongue Out While Posing And These Photos Are A Proof

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.