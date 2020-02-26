Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu & Miley Cyrus Look Stunning In Veiled Gowns; See Pics

Hollywood and Bollywood actors are always praised for their sartorial choices and amazing acting skills. Some awesome actors in the cinema world usually set a trend with their everyday fashionable looks or on their social media pages. Many actors have been seen stunning their stylish looks in veiled gowns for several occasions. Veiled gowns not only look stunning but also enhance your look and bring out elegance as it suits most women. Some of these popular female actors have been raising the glamour quotient in these veiled gowns recently.

For instance, Deepika Padukone posted a stunning picture of herself in a lacy veiled gown for her Cannes outing. On the same line, another popular actress, Taapsee Pannu, too looked ravishing in her veil look in golden at a recent award function. In Hollywood, popular stars like Miley Cyrus was spotted in a red veil outfit. Below, we have compiled a few pictures of these beauties in a veil gown looks-

Also read | Here's When Deepika Padukone Channelled Her Inner Enchantress In Black Gowns; See Pics

When Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Miley Cyrus & Priyanka sported veil gown-

Deepika Padukone's different veiled gowns need a mention at the top of the list

Image courtesy: @deepikapadukone

Image courtesy: @deepikapadukone

Also read | Deepika Padukone's Lowest Grossing Films Including 'Chhapaak', 'Break Ke Baad' And More

Image courtesy: @deepikapadukone

Image courtesy: @deepikapadukone

Taapsee Pannu stuns in this shimmery ensemble

Image courtesy: @taapsee

Miley Cyrus's beautiful long, red veil gown

Image courtesy: @mileycyrus

Also read | Kumud Mishra Opens Up On His Portrayal Of Taapsee Pannu’s Father In 'Thappad'

Priyanka Chopra's Maroon goddess gown is simply angelic

Image courtesy: @priyankachopra

Image courtesy: @priyankachopra

Also read | Miley Cyrus And Her Penchant For Rocking Bizarre Outfits Like A Diva

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.