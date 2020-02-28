Miley Cyrus Loves Sticking Her Tongue Out While Posing And These Photos Are A Proof

Miley Cyrus is evidently one of the most influential pop stars globally. The 27-year-old singer-songwriter has multiple hits under her kitty and will be releasing her newest EP She is Here soon. But besides being a celebrated pop star, Miley Cyrus is also an avid social media user. The former Hannah Montana star enjoys a massive following of 104 million on Instagram, where she is often seen posting photos flaunting her offbeat style.

Miley Cyrus has evidently had a distinct style sense which she wears proudly while making public appearances or on social media. Be it outlandish outfits or hairstyles, Miley has managed to surprise many of her fans and netizens alike. But throughout her changing styles, her knack of sticking her tongue out while posing for photos has stayed intact. Check out some of the photos of Miley Cyrus striking her staple tongue out pose.

Miley Cyrus' tongue out photos

'Tongues out' with Dua Lipa

Miley had also shared a photo along with pop star Dua Lipa. The two could be seen sticking their tongues out as both of them can be seen heavily accessorised with jewellery. Check out the post below -

