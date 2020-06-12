5 Reasons To Watch Miley Cyrus And Liam Hemsworth's 'The Last Song'

Among the most popular movies of Miley Cyrus is The Last Song. The film, directed by Julie Anne Robinson, has a rating of 6 on IMDb. Listed below are the top five reasons to watch The Last Song.

Top 5 reasons to watch The Last Song

Real vs Reel love between Liam & Miley

This film is a rare one where viewers get a chance to not only witness the reel love between actors Liam Hemsworth & Miley Cyrus but also witness the real love brewing between them. The actors had great chemistry playing characters Ronnie & Will in the film. It was on the sets of this movie when Miley and Liam started dating each other.

Film penned by The Notebook author, Nicholas Sparks

The Last Song is a beautiful story penned by renowned author Nicholas Sparks. With a penchant for writing love stories, Sparks brings people stories that are not only deep but extremely sensitive. Nicholas is known for writing stories that touch make one cry. Nicholas Sparks novels include The Last Song, See Me, A Walk To Remember, The Notebook, and many more.

For the love of small towns and sea turtles

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth starrerThe Last Song is a film all about small towns and sea turtles. The film showcases a young Ronnie who arrives at the coast of Georgia to stay for the summer with her dad and brother. The film showcases the love brewing between Ronnie & Will as they overlook & nurture nests of hatching sea turtle eggs. The team, while shooting the film, laid extra focus on the sea turtles & waited for the right season for them to thrive.

Based on love and second chances

This film is a perfect one for those who believe in love and giving second chances. The film not only gives a glance at Will & Ronnie's love but also throws light on other relationships around them. The film is filled with drama and humor around Ronnie's parents and brother, Jonah Miller. The film throws light on elements of love, family, and the chaos between them.

Stars actors like Liam Hemsworth and Greg Kinnear

Liam been a part of hit movies like The Hunger Games, The Dressmaker, Killer Man, and more. The film also stars Greg Kinnear who comes has starred in phenomenal films like As Good As It Get, Baby Mama, Little Miss Sunshine, Loser, and many more.

