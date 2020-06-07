Miley Cyrus' Motivational Songs To Lift Your Mood Including 'The Climb' And 'On My Own'

Miley Cyrus is one of the most popular singer of the music industry. She rose to fame as a child artist by essaying the role of singer in the television sitcom Hannah Montana. After facing a huge downfall in her career, the singer re-invented her image by delivering hit singles. Miley Cyrus has recorded several songs with empowering lyrics that motivates one to face problems and deal with difficult situations instead of running away. Amid coronavirus pandemic, we have listed down a few of Miley Cyrus' songs that will lift your spirits.

The Climb

The Climb is a song performed by Miley Cyrus in her 2009 film Hannah Montana: The Movie. Released as the lead single of the movie, The Climb is a power ballad with lyrics that describes life as a difficult but rewarding journey. The country-pop became one of the hit singles of Miley Cyrus.

Inspired

Inspired is a hit single from Miley Cyrus’ sixth studio album Younger Now. It is a country ballad song about creating a difference in the world. The lyrics ask everyone to pull the handle of the door that opens up to changes. The song was critically acclaimed by fans and critics alike.

ALSO READ| Noah Cyrus Opens Up On Struggles Of Living In Miley Cyrus' Shadow In New Song Young & Sad

Who Said

Who Said is a song from Miley Cyrus Hannah Montanna show. Miley Cyrus performed the song as the alter ego of Miley Stewart, a character she plays in the television series. The song bears a teen pop aspect, while the lyrics of the song focuses more on individualism. The lyrics describe how everyone can be a superman and how they can be glamorous.

ALSO READ| Miley Cyrus Directs BF Cody Simpson's 'Captain's Dance With The Devil' Music Video: Watch

You’ll Always Find Your Way Back Home

You’ll Always Find Your Way Back Home is a country-pop song from Miley Cyrus’ Hannah Montana: The Movie. Written by Taylor Swift, the song is a pop-rock. Lyrically, the song centres about staying grounded and going back to one’s roots. It describes how one can change their lifestyle, their sense of dressing, and everything about them. However, when the lights go down, one can always find their way back home.

ALSO READ| Empowering And Inspirational Quotes By Miley Cyrus That Can Motivate All

On My Own

On My Own is another hit single recorded by Miley Cyrus. On My Own is a pop song from Miley Cyrus’ fourth Studio Album Bangerz. Lyrically, the song describes how one can move mountains on their own. On My Own unveils how one should break the door if it doesn’t inspire them.

ALSO READ| Miley Cyrus' Old Hits That Are Still A Banger To Her: From 'See You Again' To '7 Things'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.