Miley Cyrus: Here Is The List Of Awards And Accolades Received By The Singer

Miley Cyrus is one of the most famous singers in the music industry. The singer rose to fame as a child artist by essaying the character of a singer in the TV sitcom Hannah Montana. After facing a massive downfall in her career, Miley re-invented her image by delivering hit singles. She has recorded several songs with empowering lyrics. Listed below are Miley Cyrus’ many awards and accolades from her critically-acclaimed works.
ALSO READ: Miley Cyrus Gave Cody Simpson A Hair Makeover During Quarantine; See Pics
Miley Cyrus’ awards and accolades
- Bambi Awards for the category of Best International Pop in 2013
- Billboard Music Awards for Top Streaming Artist in 2014
- Billboard Touring Awards in Breakthrough Act category in 2008
- Bravo Otto Awards for Favorite TV Actress – Gold Otto in 2009
- Bravo Otto Awards for Favorite Singer – Silver Otto in 2009
- Bravo Otto Awards for Best Movie Star – Gold Otto in 2010
- GAFFA Awards (Sweden) for International New Artist of the Year in 2013
- Gracie Allen Awards for Outstanding Female Lead in a Comedy Series in 2008
- Gracie Allen Awards for Outstanding Female Lead in a Comedy Series in 2009
- iHeartRadio Music Awards for Best Lyrics for Wrecking Ball in 2014
Check out the original song here.
- Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards for Favorite TV Actress in 2007
- Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards for Favorite TV Actress in 2008
- Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards for Favorite Female Singer in 2008
- Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards Favorite Female Singer in 2009
- Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards for Favorite Movie Actress in 2010
- Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards for Favorite Movie Actress in 2011
ALSO READ: When Miley Cyrus Slayed In Designer Ensembles By Ralph Lauren & More; See Pics
- Nickelodeon Australian Kids' Choice Awards for Fave International Singer in 2008
- Nickelodeon Australian Kids' Choice Awards for Fave International TV Star in 2008
- Nickelodeon Australian Kids for Fave Movie Star in 2010
- Nickelodeon Australian Kids' Choice Awards for Fave Kiss along with Liam Hemsworth
- Nickelodeon UK Kids' Choice Awards for Favorite Female TV Star in 2008
- MTV Movie Awards for Best Song From A Movie category in 2009
- MTV Video Music Awards for Video of the Year in 2014
- MTV Video Music Awards Japan for Best Female Video in 2014
- MTV Video Music Awards Japan for Best Reggae Video in 2014
- World Music Awards for World's Best Video in 2014
- World Music Awards for World's Best Female Artist in 2014
- World Music Awards for World's Best Pop/Rock Artist in 2014
- World Music Awards for World's Most Talked About Artist on Facebook in 2010
- People's Choice Awards for Favorite Breakout Movie Actress in 2010
ALSO READ: Miley Cyrus & Cody Simpson Share Adorable Quarantine Selfies With New Puppy; See Pics
ALSO READ: Miley Cyrus' Motivational Songs To Lift Your Mood Including 'The Climb' And 'On My Own'
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.