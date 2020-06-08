Miley Cyrus: Here Is The List Of Awards And Accolades Received By The Singer

Miley Cyrus is one of the most famous singers in the music industry. The singer rose to fame as a child artist by essaying the character of a singer in the TV sitcom Hannah Montana. After facing a massive downfall in her career, Miley re-invented her image by delivering hit singles. She has recorded several songs with empowering lyrics. Listed below are Miley Cyrus’ many awards and accolades from her critically-acclaimed works.

Miley Cyrus’ awards and accolades

Bambi Awards for the category of Best International Pop in 2013

Billboard Music Awards for Top Streaming Artist in 2014

Billboard Touring Awards in Breakthrough Act category in 2008

Bravo Otto Awards for Favorite TV Actress – Gold Otto in 2009

Bravo Otto Awards for Favorite Singer – Silver Otto in 2009

Bravo Otto Awards for Best Movie Star – Gold Otto in 2010

GAFFA Awards (Sweden) for International New Artist of the Year in 2013

Gracie Allen Awards for Outstanding Female Lead in a Comedy Series in 2008

Gracie Allen Awards for Outstanding Female Lead in a Comedy Series in 2009

iHeartRadio Music Awards for Best Lyrics for Wrecking Ball in 2014

Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards for Favorite TV Actress in 2007

Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards for Favorite TV Actress in 2008

Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards for Favorite Female Singer in 2008

Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards Favorite Female Singer in 2009

Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards for Favorite Movie Actress in 2010

Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards for Favorite Movie Actress in 2011

Nickelodeon Australian Kids' Choice Awards for Fave International Singer in 2008

Nickelodeon Australian Kids' Choice Awards for Fave International TV Star in 2008

Nickelodeon Australian Kids for Fave Movie Star in 2010

Nickelodeon Australian Kids' Choice Awards for Fave Kiss along with Liam Hemsworth

Nickelodeon UK Kids' Choice Awards for Favorite Female TV Star in 2008

MTV Movie Awards for Best Song From A Movie category in 2009

MTV Video Music Awards for Video of the Year in 2014

MTV Video Music Awards Japan for Best Female Video in 2014

MTV Video Music Awards Japan for Best Reggae Video in 2014

World Music Awards for World's Best Video in 2014

World Music Awards for World's Best Female Artist in 2014

World Music Awards for World's Best Pop/Rock Artist in 2014

World Music Awards for World's Most Talked About Artist on Facebook in 2010

People's Choice Awards for Favorite Breakout Movie Actress in 2010

