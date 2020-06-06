Miley Cyrus Gave Cody Simpson A Hair Makeover During Quarantine; See Pics

Miley Cyrus, the American singer-songwriter and her boyfriend Cody Simpson are known for giving fans couple goals through their social media posts. Reportedly, both the artists, Miley and Cody are spending their quarantine time together and spending quality time with each other. Over the months, it has also been observed that Miley is giving her beau amazing haircuts at home. Check out the pics below to get a glimpse into the quarantine life of this lovely couple.

Miley Cyrus gives Cody Simpson a hair-cut while in quarantine:

Miley Cyrus is trying to keep herself entertained and busy amid the lockdown. So, to follow the rules of social distancing, Miley Cyrus tried and gave a hair-cut to Cody Simpson at home. While all of us are self-isolating at home even we are pleased to break out the scissors and clippers like these celebrities to get a haircut. Cody Simpson is also getting in on the trend by receiving a haircut done from his love, Miley Cyrus.

A picture of these two was also posted on Instagram, where Miley Cyrus was shaving Cody Simpson’s hair with a trimmer. Of course, this boredom of quarantine has got the fans intrigued to watch this Hollywood couple enjoying their quarantine time together.

So, have a look at this above picture where Miley Cyrus is seen shaving Cody's head as the two practice social distancing together. Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson have inspired many individuals to get a similar solution and try for a low-maintenance haircut while salons remain closed.

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson are also seen posting some adorable selfies amid the lockdown on their Instagram stories. Reportedly, Miley Cyrus is now in a relationship with Cody Simpson, after she separated from ex-husband Liam Hemsworth.

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson also adopted a German Shepherd puppy a few days ago. Their Instagram is now filled with some cute picture of this puppy which they have shared with fans. It was also revealed that the name of her new puppy that Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson have adopted, in reality, came from Miley's dad, country music legend Billy Ray Cyrus's high school name.

