Miley Cyrus Gets Matching Tattoo With Beau Cody Simpson, Has A Secret Poetic Link

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson, who have been dating for five months, have now got matching tattoos. The singer got a matching trident tattoo with Cody. Their tattoo artist took to Instagram and posted a picture of these tattoos. Apart from getting a matching tattoo with Cody, Miley got a new tattoo as well.

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson are one of the most talked-about couples in Hollywood. The pair have been supporting each other ever since Miley Cyrus got separated from her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth.

While neither Cyrus nor Simpson have publicly commented on the meaning of the tattoos, they're likely in support of Cody Simpson’s poetry career. Simpson's pen name is Prince Neptune. The logo for Prince Neptune is a trident. The trident serves as Simpson's Instagram profile photo.

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson’s tattoo artist Nico Bassill took to Instagram and shared a picture of the couple's tattoos. He captioned the post with: “‘Some mornings it’s like the sun rises only for her,’ Prince Neptune. (sic)” This caption by the tattoo artist is a direct reference to Cody Simpson’s upcoming book titled Prince Neptune: Poetry and Prose. Check out Nico Bassill’s Instagram post here:

As mentioned earlier, this is not the only tattoo that Miley Cyrus got. The Wrecking Ball singer also got a Matisse tattoo on her arm. Miley Cyrus took to Instagram and shared a video of her showing off the tattoo. She wrote, ““Dance me to your beauty with a burning violin/ Dance me through the panic till I’m gathered safely in/ Touch me with your naked hand or touch me with your glove/ Dance me to the end of love” MatisseXCohen (sic)”

