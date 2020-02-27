Miley Cyrus' obsession With Leather Outfits Is Real | These Pics Are Proof! 

Miley Cyrus' fashion sense is something that has inspired the youth since her Hannah Montana days. Earlier, Miley's dressing sense was all about -shirt, jeans or summer dresses which were paired and accessorised to perfection. But nowadays, the star's fashion statement has been a lot about rockstar outfits and experimental looks.

Miley usually dons bold yet uber fashionable outfits which is something to take inspiration from. Take a look at her stylish leather outfits here-

Miley Cyrus' throwback leather skirt

Miley shared a tweet in 2018 showing her throwback photo from when she was just a kid. In the pic, one can see that she is wearing a leather skirt when she was probably just 6-7 years old. She captioned this tweet saying "Same girl. Shorter skirt." In the right pic, Miley is wearing a black bodysuit and a short black leather skirt looking all chic while walking on the streets of NY.

Same girl. Shorter skirt. pic.twitter.com/OBh73x4Xnc — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) December 6, 2018

Miley Cyrus sporting a daring leather cut out outfit

Miley wore leather outfits in this Instagram post, which she shared from one of her fan pages. The first pic shows her teen self wearing a biker chic outfit with a black crop top and matching jeans which she has topped with a studded jacket. While in the next pic, she is wearing a black cut out crop top along with black leather jeans. She has completed her look wearing black gloves and a black belt.

Her 50s inspired rockstar outfit

Miley shared this black leather outfit picture where she is looking like a 50s inspired rockstar with huge designs on the sleeves. She also added a caption talking about the Bushfire Relief Charity Concert for which she would be performing in the coming days.

Miley in a blazing red leather outfit

If anyone can rock a red leather outfit, it is Miley Cyrus. Her perfect blonde locks go well with her head to toe red leather outfit. Even her red glazed boots are on fire and perfectly complete her look.

Miley performing with dad while rocking black leather pants

Miley Cyrus can be seen performing with her dad Billy Ray Cyrus for the song Old Town Road, along with Little Nas X. Miley is wearing the perfect glazed black leather pants with a Gucci belt. She wore a white top to go with her classy leather pants.

