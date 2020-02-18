Miley Cyrus & Cody Simpson’s Families Approve Of Their Relationship For THIS Reason

The love story of Miley Cyrus & Cody Simpson reportedly started out as a rebound after Miley Cyrus broke her eight-month long marriage with Liam Hemsworth. But now, some reports suggest that it was not a rebound and was a more serious decision taken by the pair. It was recently reported by an entertainment portal that both Miley Cyrus & Cody Simpson have been friends and it was also reported that both their families approve of their relationship. Here is the reason why the couple is considered to be so compatible.

Both Miley Cyrus' & Cody Simpson’s families approve of the relationship

A Hollywood entertainment portal reported that both Miley Cyrus & Cody Simpson are having a really good time together. They have been dating for a few months now and it is reported that both have got the full support of their family and friends. It was also reported that the couple has a lot in common and have known each other for years now. It was also reported that both have the same lookout on life and, because of that, there is no drama or fighting between them at all. It was also reported that both like to be at home and spend time together, which makes their relationship so easy.

Fans were shocked when they heard that longtime couple Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth were going to get a divorce. But after Miley divorced Liam, Cody was the one Miley turned to for support. It was because the pair were actually friends for many years and have also hooked up romantically in the past. In a live stream on an Instagram story, the duo hilariously bantered over where they had their first kiss. This turned out to be several years ago on Miley’s couch. It was also reported that Cody and Miley often vacationed together.

(Image courtesy: Miley Cyrus & Cody Simpson Instagram)

