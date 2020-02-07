Miley Cyrus's Casual Ensembles To Take Cues From And Make A Fashion Statement

Pop singer Miley Cyrus is one of the most popular celebrities in the world. Apart from singing, she is well known across the globe for her stupendous fashion sense. Miley Cyrus has made headlines several times for her quirky re-carpet looks and public appearances. Apart from her quirky looks, her Instagram is filled with casual ensembles that fans can take cues from.

From crop tops to denim, Miley Cyrus has nailed them all. Few of her casual looks are perfect for brunch while a few can be worn for a casual outing. Be it a simple shirt or denim jackets, Miley Cyrus perfectly knows how to slay them. Here is a compilation of Miley Cyrus’s casual looks that will help you give a creative twist to your wardrobe. Here’s how to style your casual looks like Miley Cyrus.

Miley Cyrus Casual looks:

Plain white t-shirt with bell-bottom jeans and boots

Grey plain t-shirt with a grey denim jacket and grey pants

Plain white t-shirt paired with a loose striped shirt with shorts

ALSO READ| Miley Cyrus Is Reportedly Coping With Liam Hemsworth Divorce By Doing THIS; Details Inside

Plain black top with black pants and matching leather jackets, boots and a hat

ALSO READ| Miley Cyrus And Liam Hemsworth Complete Divorce Proceedings After 8 Months Of Marriage

White plain crop-top with a short denim skirt and long white boots

ALSO READ| Liam Hemsworth Indulges In PDA With Gabriella Brooks A Week After Divorcing Miley Cyrus

Crop top with jeans and sneakers

ALSO READ| Miley Cyrus Incurs Huge Loss By Selling Her Malibu Mansion Post Her Split With Liam

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.