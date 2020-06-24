'Star Wars' Actor Oscar Isaac Aka Poe Dameron Will Probably Never Return To The Franchise?

Star Wars actor Oscar Isaac recently featured on a panel where he discussed his upcoming indie film. During the panel discussion, the actor was asked if he would ever return to the Star Wars franchise. Oscar Isaac then confirmed that he was no longer interested in playing the role of Poe Dameron and that he would probably never return for another Star Wars film.

Star Wars actor Oscar Isaac says that he will probably never return as Poe Dameron

Also Read | Zendaya Says Her MJ In The MCU Represents Original Mary Jane Character

During the panel discussion, Oscar Isaac revealed that the Star Wars films were not really what he had set out to do when he first became an actor. Oscar Isaac added that he set out to make handmade movies and indie projects. Moreover, he wanted to work with people who inspired him. When asked if he would ever return to Star Wars as Poe Dameron, Oscar Isaac stated that he would probably never return to the franchise.

Also Read | Chris Hemsworth Almost Lost The Role Of 'Thor' Due To His Dance Reality Show Appearance?

However, he did jokingly add that he might come back to the Star Wars franchise if he needed "another house or something". Oscar Isaac further talked about his experience of working in the Star Wars franchise. The actor stated that he enjoyed the challenge of the Star Wars films. He added that working with a very large group of incredible artists, actors, prop makers, set designers, and others was really fun.

Oscar Isaac was one of the lead characters in the recent Star Wars sequel trilogy. He played the role of Resistance fighter pilot Poe Dameron, who was an integral part of the entire sequel saga. Oscar Isaac's last Star Wars film was The Rise of Skywalker, which released in 2019 to mixed reviews. Other prominent members of the Star Wars sequel trilogy cast included Daisy Ridley as Rey and John Boyega as Finn.

Also Read | Ariana Grande Sends Trucks Of Refreshments For Voters Standing In Line At Kentucky

Oscar Isaac will next be seen in the upcoming indie film, The Card Counter. Oscar will play the lead role of William Tell, a former soldier who happens to be an adept gambler. Oscar Isaac will also play a prominent role in the upcoming Space Opera film, Dune. The movie is based on a 1965 novel of the same name written by Frank Herbert.

Also Read | Elizabeth Hurley Mourns Steve Bing's Demise, Shares A Heartfelt Note; See Here

[Promo from @official_oscar_isaac_page Instagram]

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.