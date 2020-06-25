Leonardo DiCaprio Is 'serious' About Camila Morrone & 'loves' Spending Time With Her?

Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio is 'serious' about his relationship with girlfriend Camila Morrone, a report by a leading news daily claims. It further adds that the couple has been spending time together under self-isolation for months during the coronavirus pandemic. As per reports, Leonardo DiCaprio is very independent and loves spending time with Camila Morrone.

The couple also celebrated Camila’s birthday on a mega 141ft yacht with her beau. Reportedly, Camila's friend Nina Dobrev and her beau Olympic snowboarder Shaun White joined in on the fun, along with actors Kevin Connolly and Lukas Haas. Leo and Camila made their red carpet debut together at the 2020 Academy Awards. Recently, it was also reported that the couple took their relationship to the next level and adopted a little pup together. Prior to dating Morrone, DiCaprio was reportedly seeing model Nina Agdal and Kelly Rohrbach.

Hollywood actor Leonardo recently took to his Instagram handle to speak about how racial justice is 'inextricably linked' to the climate crisis. Leonardo shared a picture, which reads: 'We need racial justice to achieve climate justice'. With the picture shared, the actor explained his stance by stating that whether it is the extractive legacy of slavery and colonialism or environmental racism through increased exposure to toxic pollutants or disproportionate impacts of climate change, people will not achieve justice if they do not address the root causes of both these issues.

Adding to the same, Leonardo remarked that 'Anti-Black racism and white supremacy are inextricably linked to the climate crisis'. Furthermore, he added that one cannot begin to resolve racism without addressing the climate crisis and vice-versa. Take a look:

What's next for Leonardo?

Leonardo DiCaprio was last seen in the much-acclaimed film, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood with actors Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt. Helmed by Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood follows the story of a faded television actor and his stunt double, who strive to achieve fame and success in the film industry during the final years of Hollywood's Golden Age in 1969 Los Angeles. Released in 2019, the much-loved movie was also nominated for the Oscar Awards held in 2020. Leonardo DiCaprio is currently gearing up for the release of his next Roosevelt, which is a biographical drama about US President Theodore Roosevelt. Directed by Martin Scorsese, the film will reportedly hit the theatres in 2021.

