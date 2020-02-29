Miley Cyrus Loves Red Pants And Her Instagram Handle Is Proof

Miley Cyrus is an American singer, a songwriter, actor and philanthropist and also a huge style icon for millions. She was a famous star from a young age and has been able to hold on to that audiences' love till now. The 27-year-old pop star is a fashionista and knows how to slay in every outfit. Take a look at these pictures of the singer where she carries red trousers fearlessly.

Miley Cyrus loves red pants and her Instagram handle stands proof

Miley Cyrus looks super confident and stylish in the above pictures. She is wearing a simple white tank top and paired it with glossy red leather trousers and red ankle-high boots. The trousers are braided cut in the front like a cowboy's pants.

In the second picture, she can be seen carrying a red purse and donning cool shades with the above-mentioned outfit that rounded off the look perfectly.

Miley Cyrus' Instagram has multiple pictures of the singer doing crazy things but this picture stands out from the others. The outfit she is seen wearing here is fabulously casual yet bold. Miley is donning a blue T-shirt with I AM HERE written on it and red coloured bell-bottom trousers. The trousers look extremely cool and stylish paired with the tee and red high heel boots. Her flawless and beautiful face with blond hair and her various rings and bracelets round up the look.

