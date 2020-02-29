Harvey Weinstein Convicted, Johnny Depp's Divorce Debacle & Other Top Hollywood Updates

Hollywood evidently never runs out of news as various developments of favourite celebrities make major headlines almost every day. This week too, various major headlines broke the internet which reportedly have many followers of Hollywood pop culture. Check out Hollywood updates from this week i.e February 24-28, 2020 below.

Also read: Harvey Weinstein conviction brings peace to Rose McGowan, says she can finally breathe

Harvey Weinstein convicted

After a long legal battle, Harvey Weinstein was finally proven guilty of heinous charges of sexual misconduct. This verdict was considered to be a major win for the women who came forward in the public eye and pressed charges against the former producer. As per reports, he could be looking up to over 25 years of prison time.

Also read: Ben Affleck's casual interviews about Jennifer Garner has upset her boyfriend John Miller

Ben Affleck's marriage story

Ben Affleck recently came forward and shared his thoughts about his failed marriage with Jennifer Garner. The actor revealed that one of his biggest regret in life was the divorce with Jennifer Garner and that it made him rethink his life decisions and made him walk the path of honesty and sobriety. He also made major headlines when he revealed that playing the role of Batman, took a toll on his mental health and made him overdrink.

Also read: Ben Affleck admits filming 'The Way Back' was difficult post divorce with Jennifer Garner

Johnny Depp's divorce debacle

The public divorce drama between two high-profile actors like Johnny Depp and Amber Heard is likely to gain a lot of attention. But, with each passing week, more and more disturbing news about their divorce is hitting the public eye. Recently, an alleged text of Johnny Depp to Paul Bettany was presented to the court. In the text, the 21 Jump Street actor can be visibly seen plotting to kill Amber Heard in a very graphic manner. His texts reportedly read that he wishes to burn Amber Heard after drowning her to death.

Also read: Johnny Depp's "Let's burn Amber" text to Paul Bettany allegedly discussed in libel case

Also read: Johnny Depp says he called off marriage with Amber Heard after she defecated on his bed

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.