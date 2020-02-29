Rihanna Has Some Serious Acting Skills And These Films Are A Proof

Rihanna is evidently one of the biggest pop icons present globally right now. The singer-songwriter has managed to top various charts with her pop music and has also featured in a number of films. Rihanna has worked in a number of films ranging from animated, comedy and thrillers. Be it cameo roles or a full-fledged character, Rihanna's films have proved that the pop singer also has some serious acting chops. Check out some best films of Rihanna films below -

Also read: Rihanna's Clara Lionel Foundation has its connection with Fenty Beauty! Did you know?

Ocean's Eight

Rihanna played the role of a hacker in the female reboot of the Ocean's franchise. The film was widely appreciated by fans and critics alike and ended its glorious run at the box office at $297 million against a reported budget of $70 million. The film also featured a talented cast of Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Mindy Kaling and Anne Hathaway.

Also read: Rihanna trolls Pelicans' Josh Hart through LeBron James' Instagram post

Home

Home was Rihanna's attempt at voice acting which was widely loved by fans. The film was reportedly loved by family audiences a lot as it collected a massive $386 million worldwide. The film featured a talented voice cast of Jim Parsons, Steve Martin, Jennifer Lopez and Matt Jones alongside Rihanna in the titular role.

Also read: Deepika Padukone or Rihanna: Who aced the Alberta Ferretti metallic gown better?

Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets

Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets featured Rihanna in a cameo role which was reportedly considered to be one of the highlights of this science fiction adventure film. Though the film failed to create magic at the box office, it earned Rihanna more credibility as an actor as her cameo was evidently an intense one. Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets is yet the only 3D space opera film Rihanna has featured in.

Also read: Rihanna represents sunshine & happiness in these yellow outfits, see pics

Also read: Rihanna's lesser-known songs that could not rank on the charts

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.