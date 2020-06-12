Miley Cyrus' Popular Songs From Iconic Animated Movie 'Bolt' 

Miley Cyrus has given the world some great songs and films to remember. Miley Cyrus' movies include The Last Song, Bolt, Hannah Montana: The Movie, High School Musical 2, and many more. Listed below are some of Miley Cyrus songs from the animated movie Bolt.

Miley Cyrus' songs from animated movie 'Bolt'

I thought I lost You

This is the popular song from the film sung by Miley Cyrus & John Travolta. The song's video is beautiful and takes one to a children's world. The lyrics are soulful and the melodious voice of Miley simply is the perfect cherry on the cake. The song I thought I lost You showcases the love and strong emotions one feels when they are about to lose someone special. The song was nominated for a Golden Globe Award for Best Original Song in 2009. A few lines from the song are penned below.

"Nobody listens to me

Don't hear a single thing I've said

Say anything to soothe me

Anything to get you from my head"

Barking At The Moon

This is another song from the film Bolt. The song is filled with energy and peppy beats. The song's lyrics take one into an absolutely another world.

The video with its intrinsic animation is good enough to get anyone staring. The song is sung by Jenny Lewis. The song was also nominated for a Golden Globe Award for Best Original Song in 2009. A few lines from the song are penned below.

"I have got so much to give, I swear I do.

I may not have nine lives, this one feels brand new.

Yes, I've lived a good one. I have tried to be true.

There are some things I never realized, till I met you.

How the wind feels on my cheeks when I'm barking at the moon."

On My Way

This song is sung by Phil Collins. It is from the album, Brother Bear OST. The song is about happiness as Bolt and his friends are on their way home. The song is inspirational and can just about make anyone happy. There are various other songs from the film as well that make for great instrumental tracks. A few lines from the song are penned below.

"Tell everybody I'm on my way

New friends and new places to see

With blue skies ahead,

yes I'm on my way

And there's nowhere else I'd rather be"

