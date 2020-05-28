Throwback Thursday: When Miley Cyrus Revealed Her Biggest Pet Peeve

Miley Cyrus who has promised new music to her fans this year is currently facing a few changes in her life. After she separated from her husband, she has reportedly been going through a lot of changes. In an interview with a media house almost a year ago got candid and shared about a lot of things that matter to her and things that do not matter to her anymore in life. She also shared about her biggest pet peeve. Read ahead to know what the singer said about her biggest pet peeve.

Miley Cyrus revealed her biggest pet peeve

The 27-year-old singer said that her biggest pet peeve is sympathy laughter. She added that she hates when people fake laugh at bad jokes. Further adding, that her father instilled this in her and told her if she fake laughs, she gives the impression that the joke was good when it actually wasn’t.

The fake laughter essentially becomes a falsehood. She also added that the bad joke is likely to be told again if she laughs and both the joke teller and the listener will have to suffer again and she does not support any of that. In other news, Miley Cyrus has separated from her husband Liam Hemsworth and the singer has now decided to put her family first.

In the interview, the singer mentioned she is learning to value more important things in life. Earlier, she made sure to work and kept her personal life aside, however, now things have changed she says.

In 2019, Miley Cyrus announced her new album and promised her fans that they will get to hear some good music in 2020. Currently, the singer has been sharing teasers of her songs on her Instagram account and her fans are loving it already. Miley Cyrus as scheduled Bonnaroo Music Festival in Manchester, Tennessee in September 2020 and BottleRock Napa Valley in Napa, California in October. The track consists of 18 tracks including Coldblood, Mary Jane, Never Be Me, Play With Fire, Sagittarius, Victoria and Bad karma.

Miley Cyrus is also conducting a few live sessions on her Instagram account known as Bright Minded: Live With Miley! The whole and sole purpose of this initiative are to spread happiness and tell people how to stay happy amid the dark times. Miley Cyrus invites a few celebrities to join her for the live session.

